It’s an open secret that the MXR FOD Drive is the Dookie Drive circuit under a different name, and for just $99 you can get the tones from Green Day’s best album on your pedalboard this Cyber Monday
With 45% off, this dual-amp-in-a-box overdrive is a worthy addition to any 'board, whether you're a Green Day fan or not…
Green Day’s Dookie is a ‘90s guitar music classic, and for us guitarists, part of the magic lies not only in the infectiously catchy songs, but the guitar tones too. Now, MXR released the Dookie Drive in collaboration with Billie Joe Armstrong in 2019 to celebrate Dookie’s 25th Anniversary. But, while the pedal - adorned with Richie Butcher’s album artwork - and its multiple graphic revisions have become collectors’ items, there’s another way to get the same tones from an MXR pedal: the FOD Drive. Sweetwater has the MXR FOD Drive on sale this Cyber Monday, and with a reduction of $80, you can add the FOD to your ’board for an absolute bargain price.
The MXR FOD Drive puts the brand's Dookie Drive collaboration with Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong into a non-signature pedal, which is arguably more versatile than the DD thanks to its three-position mid toggle switch.
At just $99, this is an overdrive pedal with a reputation far above its price tag, whether you're a Green Day fan or not.
Like the Dookie Drive, the FOD (which takes its name from the Dookie song F.O.D.) is based on a dual-amp-in-a-box overdrive design. On the face of it, the controls are pretty straightforward. Central to the pedal’s design is the Blend control which lets you balance between two amp-style overdrives, just as Billie Joe Armstrong did on Dookie.
With the Blend to the left you get a crunchy, punchier, mid-rich stack-style drive. To the right it’s more saturated with a scoop applied to the midrange. Setting the Blend anywhere in between allows you to balance your tone with the perfect amount of articulation and drive for massive-sounding tones that still maintain their definition.
The saturated side of the pedal is controlled by the Gain pot, while the Tone and Output knobs are master controls. Inside the pedal sits a pair of mini-trim pots, which control the gain and channel level for the crunch tone. These are designed to be more ‘set-and-forget’, so you get them where you want them, then use the Blend to add/remove the heavier weight of your overall tone from the saturated stack sound.
But the tweak-ability doesn’t end there. Forming one of the only layout differences between the FOD and Dookie Drive is the central mini-toggle. This controls the FOD’s overall mid response offering three positions: flat, scooped or boosted, versus the Dookie Drive’s single mid-scoop switch.
The regular price on the FOD at Sweetwater is $179.99, so at $99 this is a no-brainer, whether you’re a Green Day fan, or just looking for an excellent-quality overdrive from a trusted name.
Stuart has been working for guitar publications since 2008, beginning his career as Reviews Editor for Total Guitar before becoming Editor for six years. During this time, he and the team brought the magazine into the modern age with digital editions, a Youtube channel and the Apple chart-bothering Total Guitar Podcast. Stuart has also served as a freelance writer for Guitar World, Guitarist and MusicRadar reviewing hundreds of products spanning everything from acoustic guitars to valve amps, modelers and plugins. When not spouting his opinions on the best new gear, Stuart has been reminded on many occasions that the 'never meet your heroes' rule is entirely wrong, clocking-up interviews with the likes of Eddie Van Halen, Foo Fighters, Green Day and many, many more.
