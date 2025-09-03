“The first run sold out quickly, leaving fans clamouring for another chance at those iconic tones”: Good news for Randy Rhoads fans – his MXR Distortion+ is back, and you have got to see its stunning special edition “Concorde” finish

MXR has just launched the coolest distortion pedal since, well, last year when it first released the Randy Rhoads Distortion+, a pedal that came decorated in polka dots as per the late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist’s trademark Sandoval V-style electric.

In fact, this special edition run might even be cooler, with the simple two-knob enclosure refinished in white with black pinstripes, with gold knurled metal knobs just like Rhoads’ Concorde, the prototype electric guitar that would be immortalised as one of Jackson's most iconic high-performance models, with a body shape that's instantly recognisable.

Unsurprisingly, Jim Dunlop, which owns and distributes MXR, said the company had been inundated with appeals for a second batch of the Rhoads signature distortion.

“Last year, we released the MXR Randy Rhoads Distortion+. The first run sold out quickly, leaving fans clamouring for another chance at those iconic tones,” says Dunlop. “And now, it’s back. The Randy Rhoads MXR Special Edition Distortion+ features a clean white finish with pinstripe accents, inspired by the iconic Flying V-style guitar that Randy designed after flying on a famous supersonic airliner.”

Yes, the Concorde, the asymmetric V-style electric that came one of the most-popular metal guitars of all time. As the story goes, Rhoads dropped in on Grover Jackson at the Charvel HQ with an idea for a new guitar. This was 1980. Grover Jackson was entertaining and all ideas. No idea too crazy. What if he could make Rhoads a guitar shaped like a shark’s fin?

Overnight, Jackson – inspired by Rhoads – had weaponised the electric guitar. It was the first of Jackson’s guitars to feature his name on the headstock, not Charvel, and with a neck-through body (all maple on the O.G. version), it was the perfect platform for hard rock and metal.

Those who shelled out for the 2010 Custom Shop replica, or any of the RR5 models Jackson has released over the years, will definitely want to get this matching Distortion+ on their pedalboard, pronto.

As ever, it’s a very simple design. Output and Distortion controls and that’s that. But this isn’t your usual Distortion+, which is a mainstay of the MXR catalogue.

These Rhoads signature versions were developed to match the original that was a stalwart on his infamous “chip pan” ‘board, which MXR co-developed the pedal in collaboration with the Rhoads family.

MXR’s product development team were invited down to the Rhoads’ family’s Musonia School of Music in Los Angeles to inspect his pedalboard, which had hitherto been under lock and key for 42 years.

“The engineers painstakingly spec'd Randy’s vintage Distortion+, with the direct involvement of sister Kathy Rhoads, and created this signature model to produce the same overdriven tones heard on Randy’s most beloved hits,” says Dunlop.

“We are very proud of and honoured by this special signature pedal,” said the Rhoads family in a statement. It is a true tribute to Randy’s musical legacy.”

Inside the box you’ll find a certificate of authenticity, and perhaps the missing ingredient for nailing Rhoads’ tone.

Priced £199, the MXR Randy Rhoads Special Edition Distortion+ is available now. See Jim Dunlop for more details.