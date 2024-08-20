“Randy harnessed its raw energy to slam his high-gain amplifier with a torrent of harmonics to create the sonic signature that would etch an indelible mark on music history”: MXR unveils eagerly anticipated Randy Rhoads Distortion+

It has been a long time coming, but MXR has finally launched its Randy Rhoads Distortion+, a limited edition signature pedal that has been meticulously engineered from the very same pedal that was on the late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist’s pedalboard. And it looks very much worth the wait.

Just look at it. Even before we consider the flurry of Blizzard Of Ozz tones contained within, this is a treat for Rhoads fans. Finished in black-and-white polka dots, an enclosure finish to match Rhoads’ iconic Sandoval V-style electric guitar, it has the double RR painted in gold at the bottom of the pedal, and “Randy Rhoads Special Edition” emblazoned on the top. You will find a certificate of authenticity and a commemorative booklet inside the box – a box that you should definitely keep.

The Randy Rhoads Distortion+ was designed in collaboration with Rhoads’ sister, Kathy. MXR’s design team were welcomed to the Rhoads’ family’s Los Angeles music school,the Musonia School of Music, whereupon they had access to his “chip pan” pedalboard and the Distortion+ that was such a crucial component in driving his amps.

“Randy harnessed its raw energy to slam his high-gain amplifier with a torrent of harmonics to create the sonic signature that would etch an indelible mark on music history,” says MXR, and you can’t argue with that.

The Rhoads family have given this special edition distortion pedal their sign of approval.

“We are very proud of and honoured by this special signature pedal,” reads their statement. “It is a true tribute to Randy’s musical legacy.”

Others, such as fellow MXR signature artist Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Phil Demmel – who all appear in MXR’s introductory video, paying tribute to Rhoads – would be of a mind to agree. And with just two knobs to play with there is something straightforward about its design that makes it so appealing. Oh, for a Les Paul Custom and a Marshall stack right now…

So yes, those knobs are as simple as can be. You have got Output controlling output volume and Distortion for dialling in your dirt. The Distortion+ is voiced for the sort of “overdriven tube-like tones” you will hear on Rhoads’ work with Ozzy. It is not the whole story, of course.

You might also wish to spend some time browsing the MXR catalogue. Its 10-band EQ, M134 Stereo Chorus and Analog Delay pedals would be welcome on any Rhoads acolyte’s 'board. Completists could always spring for an M117R Flanger too, though it’s not essential.

What is essential is chops, and lots of them. That, as ever, was the secret sauce to Rhoads’ tone. He always played right on the edge of his abilities. That brought an energy to his Ozzy recordings that few, if any, could match.

For a time it was Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen on the frontier. Players such as Paul Gilbert were listening. Speaking to MusicRadar in 2019, Gilbert said Rhoads sounded like “he was battling a dragon”.

“He had the best rock guitar tone I ever heard live and it was huge,” said Gilbert. “I couldn’t believe it. How could this happen!? It sounded hi-fi. It didn’t sound small or harsh; it was good, and big. His playing to me sounded like he was battling a dragon. And he was a little guy, so the guitar was big on him.

“Technically, he was always just one step away from it falling apart, but what we would play would have so much intention, and his compositions were so cool, and his note choice was so cool that technical, barely making it added such a nice drama to it all.”

For more all-star testimony on the greatest of Randy Rhoads, check out MXR’s video above.

And for some of Rhoads’ gnarly tones on your ‘board, check out the Randy Rhoads MXR Distortion+, which is out now, priced $169 street. See Jim Dunlop for more details.