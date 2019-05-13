Paul Gilbert: these are the 10 guitarists who blew my mind

Everyone has their favourite Paul Gilbert moment. It could be a song, or even a solo within a song, a moment of show-no-mercy vibrato that’d test the tensile strength of even the toughest electric guitar string.

Or maybe it’s a moment of 1980s craziness, captured on VHS and rendered on YouTube for posterity, like Paul Gilbert’s Terrifying Guitar Trip, which supposes that split-screen shredding isn’t spectacular enough, and only a ripping solo played on Gilbert’s signature f-holed Ibanez modified from body-through-neck with tassels will do.

“At the time, it all seemed pretty normal,” says Gilbert. “It was okay to have a pink guitar and glow-in-the-dark pants, and play with a drill. 1987, that was the worst year. I think that was the worst year for capes and for hair!”

But looking back through the kitsch of shred guitar’s neon evolution, you can see where it was all coming from, as the permissiveness and largesse of '70s rock morphed into the MTV era. That was an era in which Gilbert cut his teeth; channelling Malmsteen on Racer X, and bringing his melodic sensibilities to the fore with Mr. Big as the decade drew to a close.

Don't Miss (Image credit: James Chiang) Paul Gilbert's top 5 tips for guitarists

But Gilbert has never stopped pushing his playing. He’s relentless, the sort of guitarist who can set your hair on fire, and send you back to your practice spot, chastened, ready to slow the metronome down and go again.

Well, it’s nice to know that he feels the same way about the players who shaped his playing, growing up as a rock-obsessed kid in Pennsylvania.

With his incendiary new record, Behold Electric Guitar, scheduled for release via Mascot Label Group on 17 May, it was time for Gilbert to look back, and for the blower of minds to tell us which players blew his mind...