Paul Gilbert's top 5 tips for guitarists

Few guitarists walking this Earth can claim to have terrified their fellow gunslingers anywhere near as much as Paul Gilbert, whose blistering speed, technique and phrasing has made him one of the master architects of the '80s shred scene.

His work through Racer X, Mr. Big and as a solo musician has also showcased much beyond that surface-level need for speed, his command of blues reigning ever-distinguishable and growing increasingly more pronounced into his career.

This year’s album I Can Destroy sees the American musician rise towards new challenges, as well as rustle through a few favourites of old…

Whenever I use that drill to play guitar, it puts a smile on everyone’s faces!

“You know, I always forgot I had that drill!” laughs Paul, calling from his guitar studio at home. “Whenever I use that thing to play guitar, it puts a smile on everyone’s faces! It’s almost like if Angus forgot his short pants.

“The drill is part of my 80s identity, so I brought it to the studio not knowing if I would use it. I was just waiting for the right opportunity, which was [blues/jazz ballad] One Woman Too Many - a song the band hadn’t even rehearsed. We ended up recording it all so quickly, we ran outta songs!

“So that track got thrown together really quick an hour before our producer got there. I certainly have a lot of experience with metal - it will always be part of my DNA - but it doesn’t lend itself as well to improvisation as blues or jazz does, where you might not even rehearse at all! You gel and map out the chords, relying much more on the fingerprint of the musician in the present moment.”

It would be fair to say Paul Gilbert is probably the only guitarist in the world more renowned for playing with a drill than a slide. Which is exactly why I Can Destroy saw the guitarist attempt something he never had before: picking up the glass to channel his inner Jimmy Page on the swampy blues-rock of Woman Stop.

“Nobody’s heard me experiment with slide yet,” he reveals. “Probably because they’re all failed experiments, ha ha! I remember back in the Mr. Big days, I’d always have practiced one slide solo. And Kevin Elson, the producer who’d worked with Lynyrd Skynyrd and [Journey guitarist] Neal Schon, would look at me and say, ‘Just play the way you do!’

“I felt like now was the right time for it, and found this big glass thing and put it on my third finger - which I didn’t like at all. Then I moved it to my second, just to get the demo done, and within a minute, I was playing the best slide I ever had in my life! My vibrato got better, my intonation got better… I’d just been using the wrong finger all this time. The middle finger is the magic finger for slide now for me!”

And, even for a guitarist as accomplished as Paul Gilbert, working with an open tuning presented some challenges of its own, forcing him to reimagine the fretboard he’s duly devoted decades to deciphering…

“It was a brain challenge, especially with the open G tuning,” he admits. “As soon as you use an open tuning, about 80 per cent of your licks are gone, because they don’t work any more. So that was a humbling experience, but overall it felt like such a good sound.

“I realised that on slide, I don’t have a lot of licks to rely on. So I chose to focus on things only the slide could do, and for the first time it didn’t feel horrible. Try that second finger - it could be magic!”

Here, the legendary axeman shares even more advice, as he gives up his top five tips for guitar…

I Can Destroy is out now via earMUSIC. If you fancy a spot of drill-picking, check out our guide to using a cordless power drill on a guitar.

