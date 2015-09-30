Guitar setup: how to use a cordless power drill on a guitar

If you've ever watched Paul Gilbert or Eddie Van Halen wield a cordless power drill on their guitars, you've probably wondered how they put such a contraption together – well, we're here to help.

Attaching picks to a power drill is easy. In addition to your drill (a cordless job) and four picks, visit Homebase or B&Q and buy a six-inch length of wooden doweling rod, a screw, a washer, screwdriver, tube of superglue and a small drill bit. The pick gauge is up to you. We prefer a medium gauge – thinner picks probably won’t last long at high speeds.

Wear safety goggles when drilling and gluing stuff and don’t do it on expensive furniture! You’ve been warned!