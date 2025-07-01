Ignite your inner guitar god for just 27 cents a day with TrueFire’s July 4th sale - save 60% on online lessons

TrueFire's online guitar lessons are some of the best around. With comprehensive, clear tuition delivered by some of the industry's most impressive names, TrueFire has helped make learning the guitar the fun, rewarding challenge we've always wanted it to be. And with over 84,000 lessons inside, there’s no argument against the value you get with a subscription. For their 4th of July sale, TrueFire has sweetened the deal even further by dropping their annual subscription price from $249 to just $99 for a very limited time.

We’ve busted out our calculator and crunched some numbers – $99 works out as $8.25 per month, or just 27 cents per day. You can’t get much for that little these days.

Whether you're looking to work on a certain playing style or technique, or fully learn from scratch, TrueFire has courses for everyone. Obviously, there's no shortage of electric guitar lessons on the internet these days – but putting all of your faith into a random YouTube tutor? That's brave. TrueFire's list of star educators is essentially a who's who of huge names in the industry – Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, Robben Ford, Andy Timmons, Ariel Posen – the list goes on.

TrueFire All-Access plan, 60% saving: $249 , now $99

Get the keys to over 84,000 carefully-crafted video lessons from one of the best in the game, thanks to this epic $99 4th of July sale. We’re big fans of the unmatched volume of content, the massive range of star tutors and the learning paths which help you along the way in a coherent and progressive way.

Their guitar tuition syllabuses cover myriad different styles, including blues, rock, country, funk, rockabilly, metal and jazz, among others – and with TrueFire's All-Access subscription gaining you access to tens of thousands of lessons, there's plenty of guitar-playing knowledge for you to absorb.

Still not sure if TrueFire's online guitar lessons are for you? Take a look at our TrueFire review to see what we thought about it.

If you’re not ready to fully commit to a year of lessons, TrueFire is also offering up to 50% off a range of its courses, including Tommy Emmanuel, Yngwie Malmsteen and Eric Johnson.

Looking for more ways to save? Here’s our pick of this year’s best Prime Day music deals

Callum Bair's | Essentials: Modern R&B | Introduction | TrueFire - YouTube Watch On