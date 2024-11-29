50% off Fender Play this Black Friday could take your playing to the next level

Fender Play is an app-based tuition platform that has quickly become one of the most trusted around, and a keystone in the Big F's ongoing strategy to make more guitarists. Thousands of wannabe and improving players from around the globe have already used Fender Play to great success, thanks to a simple user interface, easy-to-follow instructions, and a wealth of songs from some of the biggest names in music - and better yet, right now, it's heavily discounted. You can bag 50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play this Black Friday.

Opting for a song-based approach, Fender Play features a slew of tracks from your favourite bands and artists to teach you the skills and techniques needed to play the electric guitar , acoustic guitar , bass , or ukulele .

Featured artists include The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Slipknot, Metallica, Green Day, Billie Eilish and many more - it's fair to say, there's something for everyone here with thousands of songs to choose from. Still not convinced? Read our full Fender Play review.

So whether you are looking to start the new year with a new hobby or even gift this mega subscription to the budding guitarist in your life this Christmas, you'll want to take advantage of this epic deal.

Fender Play: at Fender Play Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription

This Black Friday you can bag a 50% discount on a 12-month subscription. If you are a beginner player or you just want to improve your playing, this is the Black Friday guitar deal for you!

