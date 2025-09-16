“The SG and the Les Paul, reimagined in short-scale, 3-string versions”: Gibson teams up with Loog for beginner and child-friendly electrics based on its most famous guitars

Loog Guitars and Gibson have joined forces for a range of child-friendly electrics that are the very definition of a beginner electric guitar, reimagining the Les Paul and SG for players aged three and older.

When it comes to learning a musical instrument, there is no substitute for starting out young. Ask jazz guitar maestro Julian Lage, who played with the legendary Carlos Santana when he was just a nine-year-old kid. Or Derek Trucks, who was just 11 years old when he first jammed with the Allman Brothers. There’s nothing better than getting a head start.

But the thing is, a full-sized electric guitar – or even a short-scale – can often be too much guitar, and too many strings, for young hands.

As with Loog’s partnership with Fender, the Loog x Gibson range is all about making the instrument more approachable for small and growing hands, while still being a quote/unquote real guitar – these Les Pauls and SG are packing a Gibson-designed dog-ear electric guitar pickup and a Lightning bar wraparound tailpiece that’s not dissimilar to one you might find on a “grown-up” Junior.

We’ve even got rosewood fingerboards here – no laurel or pau ferro for these kids.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Loog Guitars) (Image credit: Loog Guitars) (Image credit: Loog Guitars)

With three strings, chords are reduced to triads. Easier to play. Easier to remember. And the guitars ship with an activity book, an app with lessons, flashcards for learning those aforementioned triads, the Loog Guitar Show, plus a “learn-to-play” songbook featuring hits by the Beatles, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and more.

“We started Loog not just to help kids play guitar, but to foster curiosity around music,” says Loog Guitars. “From Beatles and Prince, to the history of punk rock, to the science of sound waves, to why there are so many metal bands in Finland. With Loog, kids get to play, learn and fall in love with music right from day one!”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the specs on these guitars, the bodies are solid poplar, with bolt-on Canadian maple necks. If you’re thinking that’s not very Gibson to have a bolt-on build well just look at those pickguards, the ‘Top Hat’ style volume knob, and those TV Yellow and Cardinal Red finishes.

We started Loog not just to help kids play guitar, but to foster curiosity around music

That’s surely going to subliminally establish an early fascination with the recorded works of Angus Young and Johnny Thunders. Also, the Shell Pink and Frost Blue look pretty cool.

Most importantly, the Gibson Les Paul and SG shapes are shrunk down for smaller players, with both guitars sharing a 20.6” scale length. They have 19 frets and a nut width of 29mm, which is really kind of adorable when you think about it.

The guitars ship strung with a high E, B and G string, with a set of 11s. Get them started on those chords. Priced £171, the Gibson x Loog collection is available now. See Loog Guitars for more details.