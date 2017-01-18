NAMM 2017: Teenage Engineering's PO-32 Tonic drum synth can share sounds with Sonic Charge's MicroTonic plugin

NAMM 2017: Teenage Engineering is set to unveil a new addition to its Pocket Operator range - a drum/percussion synth that sets itself apart from the rest of the family by including a built-in microphone and offering a degree of compatibility with Sonic Charge's excellent MicroTonic drum synth.

Ask Audio has details of the PO-32 Tonic; it looks like you can create sounds in MicroTonic and then transfer them to Teenage Engineering's hardware. Sharing of pattern data is also being reported, as are new punch-in FX.

We're hoping to get hands on with the PO-32 at the NAMM Show and bring you further details then. It's being reported that the PO-32 will cost $89, and that you'll also be able to buy it bundled with MicroTonic for $139.