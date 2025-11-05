“Create endless, rich, lively soundscapes out of almost any sound”: Soma Laboratory Warp is a digital effect powerhouse with CV control
Soma’s new desktop effect aims to be an ‘all-in-one creative companion’ for synths, guitars and more
Experimental synth specialist Soma Laboratory has announced Warp, a new desktop multi-effect unit designed for both studio and stage use.
Soma is describing Warp as an ‘all-in-one creative companion’ that can be used with synths, guitars, vocals or any other acoustic or electronic sound source.
Warp features 15 digital effect types that take in reverbs, granular effects, filters, micro-loopers, modulation effects and more. In typical Soma fashion, many of these effects are capable of doing unusual and creative things that push them beyond typical applications. The spatial effects, for example, are said to have extremely long decay times with feedback that can be pushed into self-oscillation.
Those spatial effects are also capable of creating pitch-shifted, reversed and lo-fi reverbs. According to its creator, these algorithms are capable of “creating endless, rich, lively soundscapes out of almost any sound.”
To help keep control of these extreme sounds, Warp’s generative effects include dedicated modules to control the feedback and sound level, which Soma says maintains “reasonable headroom and tonal aesthetic”.
Similarly, the company boasts of Warp’s ‘top class’ audio chains, 32-bit digital processing and 24-bit/48KHz AD/DA converters, which, according to Soma, “prevents sound deterioration – even while processing a complete mix”.
Further creative tools include a flanger, bit/sample-rate reduction and vintage tape simulation. Every effect type, according to Soma, includes unusual functions giving each a unique flavour.
Although overtly creative effects appear to be Warp’s speciality, Soma states that it is equally capable of more conventional bus and master channel mixing applications, making use of its filters, compressors and distortion functions.
Four knobs on the unit’s interface provide control over the selected effect type, each of which can also be controlled via CV, allowing for Warp to be integrated into a Eurorack or analogue hardware setup.
The unit itself is fully stereo with stereo inputs and outputs, compatible with both balanced and non-balanced connections. There are gain controls for both the inputs and outputs, as well as a mix control for the dry/wet balance.
Warp will be shipping early next year priced at €560. Find out more at the Soma Laboratory website.
I'm the Managing Editor of Music Technology at MusicRadar and former Editor-in-Chief of Future Music, Computer Music and Electronic Musician. I've been messing around with music tech in various forms for over two decades. I've also spent the last 10 years forgetting how to play guitar. Find me in the chillout room at raves complaining that it's past my bedtime.
