“The show can go on even in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment”: LeAnn Rimes' teeth fall out but she finishes her set

Over the years, gigs have been halted for all sorts of reasons: technical problems, dangerous crowd surges, even fights on stage (hello Jane’s Addiction). Country star LeAnn Rimes seems to have contrived a whole new one, though – she had to stop a show last weekend when her teeth fell out.

The singer – best known in the UK for her millennium era hits, Can’t Fight The Moonlight and How Do I Live? – was performing at the Skagit Valley Casino and Resort in Bow, Washington when she felt “something pop” in her mouth.

Rimes has had a number of dental surgeries over the years and it seems that a bridge that was holding in her front teeth fell out while she sang her 1996 country hit One Way Ticket (Because I Can).

Later on TikTok she recounted: “To which I panicked, and in the middle said, ‘Hold on,’ and ran to the side of the stage and put it back in, like popped it back in, and then just went on singing. And then I had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would’ve had to walk off stage.”

Having been a working musician since the age of 9, Rimes knows better than most that the show must go on. And she made sure it did – even though she had to keep pushing those teeth back into her mouth throughout the rest of her set.

“Like every couple of lines, and singing, which by the way, I never knew how many ‘Fs’ and ‘Ths’ and ‘Shs’ that I have in my songs, especially ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,’” she said. “In ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,’ they like completely fell out again in my mouth.”

Describing it as the “most epic experience ever,” she added: “I usually don’t have firsts in my career. That was a first, and hopefully a last. I hope my teeth stay in tonight. We shall see.”

Turning her misfortune into a gag, she even warned the front row to “get ready for something to fly out.”

“If you catch them, please return them,” she quipped. “You know, good times. Just keeping it real on here with you, just as real as I had to last night. And you know what, like I said, there wasn’t a f***ing thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in and sing.”

She concluded, reminding her followers and indeed everyone that “the show can go on even in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment. You just gotta be real with people.”

And for that, respect – I think you’ll agree - is very much due.