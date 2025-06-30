“The idea that singing with deliberate Auto-Tune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band means you must not be a ‘real artist’ is like, the most boring take ever”: Charli XCX addresses "boomer vibe" criticism of her Glastonbury performance

Charli XCX has reacted to social media criticism of her performance at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night.

“Really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on my Glastonbury performance,” she wrote on X the following day (29 June). “It’s super fascinating to me.”

In a further post, she added: “To be honest… I enjoy the discourse. IMO the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being, like, kind of OK, easily understood and sort of forgettable.”

Charli XCX performed on the festival’s Other Stage at the same time as Neil Young on the Pyramid Stage and Doechii on the West Holts Stage. Despite facing this considerable competition for fans’ attention, she still managed to draw a huge crowd, and there was a sense that she was Saturday night’s headliner in all but name.

This, allied to the ongoing cultural impact of her 2024 album, Brat, meant that she was always going to be a lightning rod for criticism from fans who think that Glastonbury should be about bands with guitars. But despite welcoming their hot takes - particularly on the fact that she performed on her own with heavily effected vocals - Charli also suggested that she’s heard it all before.

“Like the idea that singing with deliberate Auto-Tune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a ‘real artist’ is like, the most boring take ever,” she wrote. “Yawn sorry just fell asleep xx”

Whether the brickbats (brickbrats?) thrown at her hit a nerve or not, Charli can be satisfied that her performance was a hit both on the festival site and with the critics. “PS, thanks for the 5-star reviews hehe,” she said in another message, indicating that she’s very much had the last laugh.

