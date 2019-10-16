Native Instruments’ Traktor Kontrol S3 is its new “essential” four-deck DJ controller

Native Instruments has introduced the Traktor Kontrol S3, a new DJ controller that slots into the company’s range between the S2 and S4 models.

Described as an “essential” four-channel controller, this performance-orientated device offers upsized jog wheels (though not with the haptic feedback of those on the S4), extended pitch and channel faders, and a mixer section with EQ, filter and Mixer FX controls. Each deck also has eight RGB pads for triggering hotcues, loops and samples.

The S3 contains an audio interface, too, and ships with the full version of Traktor Pro 3, Native Instruments’ DJ software. It can also be used to control the Traktor DJ 2 app on iPad and desktop machines.