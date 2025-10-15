“I was just with my wife and some people trying to clean them and save stuff, but it’s just too emotional…”: Seth Troxler is offering €10 an hour to anyone willing to help him clean up his vinyl

Hey, do you live in Ibiza? Do you love and treasure vinyl? Then Seth Troxler needs you.

The DJ and producer who part lives on the Balearic island had over half his 12,000-strong record collection damaged in a recent storm – over 6,000 pieces of vinyl were submerged under water and Troxler is offering €10 an hour (that's above minimum wage in Spain, in case you were wondering) for anyone up to helping him salvage them.

Troxler made his offer on an Instagram Stories post, which has been reshared by I’ve Got It On Vinyl. “I need help from some people in Ibiza,” he pleaded. “Most of my record collection was basically nearly destroyed in the flood.

“I was just with my wife and some people trying to clean them and save stuff, but it’s just too emotional… it’s fucking me up.”

“If you love records and would love to clean an incredible collection and try to save some really beautiful covers, please reach out to me,” he added, urging his Ibizan neighbours to help.

He said that time was of the essence: “There’s only a little bit of time left because they might mould. So please please please reach out.” As you can see in the clip, at present he has thousands of soggy records stashed in supermarket bags ‘for life’ in what looks like his basement.

The storm that hit Ibiza was Storm Gabrielle at the end of September, which pounded the white isle with torrential rain and caused severe flooding.