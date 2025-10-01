"It means a lot to me because the greatest feeling in my life, truly, is playing new music for people and seeing their reactions": David Guetta is the World’s Number One DJ – again

David Guetta has been crowned the World’s Number One DJ by DJ Magazine.

The dance music mag’s list of the Top 100 DJs is an annual affair usually confined to its pages. But this year it was part of an awards ceremony, held – where else? – in Ibiza. It was a busy night for the French producer, who also span a two-hour DJ set at the venue, alongside Armin Van Buuren, Miss Monique and Boris Brejcha.

It’s the fifth time Guetta has come out on top of the survey. He first won back in 2011 and again in 2020, 2021 and 2023. In a statement, he said: “To win Top 100 DJs again, for joint-record fifth time, is an honour, it means a lot to me because the greatest feeling in my life, truly, is playing new music for people and seeing their reactions.

"It might sound crazy, but I still make music every single day, because I see it as a hobby and a passion. The most exciting thing for me is being creative and going away from what everyone else is doing.”

David Guetta, MORTEN - Lucky (Lyrics) - YouTube Watch On

Guetta has had a busy year. He’s released the trap-influenced track Lucky, with MORTEN, as well as collaborations with Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Hypaton, Nicky Romero and Fatboy Slim. He ran a successful Ibiza residency this summer and toured The Monolith, a large-scale LED-advanced show around the world’s stadiums.

The rest of the Top Five positions in the survey were filled – in descending order – by Martin Garrix, Alok, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and Armin Van Buuren. The highest place Brit was Calvin Harris at Number 16.

Other awards on the night were presented to Van Buuren for ‘World’s Number One Trance DJ and Outstanding Contribution’, Sara Landry (World’s Number One Hard DJ), Jazzy (Future Star), Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike (World’s Number One DJ Group) and Charlotte de Witte (World’s Number One Techno DJ).