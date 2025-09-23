“From the world of Battle Royale to the world of Daft Punk”: Daft Punk to live on in Fortnite
Video game is set to launch the Daft Punk Experience
Daft Punk may have ascended to that great scrapheap in the sky (or wherever robot-helmeted electronic duos go after they split up), but they’re set to live on – virtually, at least – in Fortnite.
The popular video game has teamed up with the duo to create the Daft Punk Experience. This is an ‘immersive’ tribute to their music, where, according to a Fortnite press statement: “players are taken on a cosmic voyage from the world of Battle Royale to the world of Daft Punk – a fully interactive playground that includes multiple rooms with different ways to experience the band’s music.”
So what does that entail in practice? Well, entering the Daft Punk Experience will allow a player to remix or create mashups of the band’s songs, create Lego-style videos featuring the duo or make their avatars dance at the Daft Club, which features footage from their groundbreaking 2007 Alive tour.
You can also buy a new bundle in the Fortnite Shop, which will be open from this Thursday (September 25 at 8pm ET). Among the accessories you can get your hands on are those signature robot helmets, outfits, instruments, and a Get Lucky jam track.
Of course, Daft Punk are far from the first music artists to hook up with the video game. Over the years, Fortnite has hosted in-game concerts with Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter to name just four.
