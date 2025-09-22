“Excited to meet the students and share my experience”: Synth-pop star Little Boots confirms that she’s now a university lecturer

Electronic pop star Little Boots - AKA Victoria Mason - has confirmed that she has a new day job: lecturing on the Commercial Music course at Bath Spa University in the south west of England.

“New era! Welcome Week at Bath Spa where I am joining as a lecturer in Commercial Music,” she wrote on Instagram. “Excited to meet the students and share my experience and I’m sure they will teach me a thing or two also!”

Mason (formerly Hesketh)/Boots first rose to prominence in the late ‘00s, when her synth-heavy releases led to her topping the BBC Sound of 2009 poll and being nominated for the Critics’ Choice Brit Award in the same year. Hands, her debut album, went Top 5 in the UK, and she’s continued to write and release music ever since.

In 2021, Mason revealed that she was set to play keyboards and sing backing vocals in the groundbreaking ABBA Voyage show. “I have been a lifelong Abba fan so it is an absolute honour,” she said of her new gig.

Although Mason sounds like the perfect fit to teach the Commercial Music course - it’s aimed at “songwriters, producers and session players who want to turn their passion into a career” - fans can rest assured that she’s not giving up what was previously the 9 to 5.

“Fear not: this is not the end of my making my own music,” she wrote. “In fact I’m pretty certain being around such inspiring people and surroundings will have the opposite effect and I will potentially actually get some new music finished.”

Tomorrow’s Yesterdays, the most recent Little Boots album, was released in 2022. Speaking to MusicRadar at the time, Mason revealed why she turned to crowdfunding to get the record made.

“I was a little sceptical at the start, but obviously when Covid hit, all of my gigs were cancelled overnight and I was wondering what on earth I was going to do,” she explained.

“Thankfully, the realisation that musicians were going to be screwed for quite some time seemed to resonate with a lot of people. I’d done a Kickstarter the year before and people had been saying I should give Patreon a go, so I gave it a whirl and got an amazing response. Luckily, the one thing that’s kept me going through the last decade or so is that I’ve got a really loyal core fan base to support me.”

Although she suggests that she’s struggling to get new music finished, Mason did recently release a single, the Kylie-esque Spin Back. This is a collaboration with Lord Leopard.