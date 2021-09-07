Synth-pop producer Little Boots is going to be playing keyboards for the Abba Voyage live shows

UK synth-pop artist Little Boots, also known as Victoria Hesketh, has confirmed that she’s been working with Abba, and will be part of the backing band that will accompany digital, avatar versions of the Swedish four-piece during their Abba Voyage residency next year .

Writing on Twitter , the singer-songwriter said: “I have been a lifelong Abba fan so it is an absolute honour to share that I will be joining Abba Voyage live on stage on keyboards/synth and BVs. I am beyond excited for this journey to continue and hope you can join us.”

Hesketh also shared a photo of herself playing keys alongside Abba's Benny Andersson, presumably in rehearsals for the upcoming shows.

Little Boots rose to prominence in the late noughties, topping the BBC’s Sound of 2009 list and demonstrating her love of music technology by playing Yamaha’s Tenori-on and going old school with the Stylophone .

She has released three albums and toured extensively, both with a full band and as a DJ.

Abba Voyage will feature a10-piece live band and be staged in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. This will take place in Spring 2022 - you can register for early ticket access on the Abba Voyage website.

Abba are one of the biggest pop bands of all time, and have confirmed that their long-awaited new album, Voyage, will be released on 5 November and contain 10 new songs.

Ahead of the release, the band have unveiled two new singles, I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down, both of which are available to stream now.