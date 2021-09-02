Abba announce new album, Voyage, release two new songs and confirm avatar concert plans

Abba, one of the biggest pop bands of all time, have confirmed that their long-awaited new album, Voyage, will be released on 5 November and contain 10 new songs.

Ahead of the release, the band have unveiled two new singles, I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down, both of which are available to stream now.

Although the band won’t be reuniting on stage in the traditional sense, they’ve also set sail on the Abba Voyage, a virtual concert experience that will see their avatars - or Abbatars, as everyone will probably be calling them - accompanied by a 10-piece live band in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.