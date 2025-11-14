MusicRadar deals of the week: Black Friday has officially kicked off, with the likes of Sweetwater and Guitar Center dropping massive sales

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

If you've been online lately, you’ve probably noticed that Black Friday is just around the corner. But guess what? Many big music retailers aren’t waiting for the official day to kick off their sales.



Guitar Center jumped in early with a solid up to 40% off on a wide range of instruments, gear, and accessories. However, Sweetwater is really going all out, offering a massive up to 80% off! With sales this good, it’s a great chance for musicians to grab top-notch gear at seriously reduced prices, without waiting until the 28th of November.



Don’t worry, UK and EU shoppers – you’re not being left out! Thomann has kicked off its Early Cyber Week Sale with up to 60% off selected items, and it includes everything from synths to mics, guitars to pianos.



There are some incredible deals to be had right now, with big discounts on gear that should definitely grab the attention of guitarists, producers, drummers, and synth-lovers alike. I’m expecting more official Black Friday sales to roll out over the coming days, but if you’re keen on snagging some early deals and beating the rush, then these are a brilliant place to start.



Below, you'll find a selection of the best deals from across these sales.

Guitars deals

Save 14% ($150) Martin Special D Classic Dreadnought: was $1,049.99 now $899.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ For us, this is exactly what we think of when you think of Martin. Its Sitka spruce top paired with sapele back and sides delivers that famous, well-balanced, resonant sound Martin is known for, just at a more wallet-friendly price. Save $150 at Guitar Center.

Save 15% ($130) Epiphone ES-335 Figured: was $849 now $719 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Next up is the gorgeous Epiphone ES-335 Figured. The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily, the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Figured. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of authentic Gibson USA pickups, meaning it not only looks like the real deal but sounds like it, too! Save a whopping $130 at Guitar Center.

Save $200 Gibson Theodore Standard : was $1,999 now $1,799 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ At first, I wasn't quite won over by this guitar's looks, but once I got my hands on it, everything changed. In person, the shape just made more sense, and to my delight, this guitar is not only incredibly playable but also delivers those classic Gibson tones that we all adore. I actually ended up buying one myself! Save $200 at Sweetwater.

Save $270 Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: was $1,019.99 now $749.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds, and with $270 off, we think it is a total steal!

Keys deals

Save 15% ($120) Yamaha P-125ABLB: was $819.99 now $699.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ On the hunt for an affordable digital piano? Well, look no further than this Yamaha option. Featuring the acclaimed Pure CF Sound Engine and a fully weighted graded hammer action, this piano plays, sounds, and looks fantastic.

Save 25% (£147) Behringer DeepMind 6X: was £579 now £432 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ If you want to get into synthesizers but don’t want to spend loads, this Behringer DeepMind 6X was already great value at the RRP, but has got a hefty £147 off in the Thomann early Cyberweek sale. It’s solidly built with a full metal body construction, has semi-weighted keys for a nice response when playing, and has plenty of dedicated sliders for editing your tones.

Save $100 Casio CDP-S110: was $499 now $399 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Casio is a world leader in affordable, quality instruments from beginner keyboards to stunning digital pianos, and the CDP-S110 proves that even at the lower end of the market, they still produce one of the best digital pianos for beginners, perfect for kicking off anyone's piano journey.

Studio deals

Save 26% (£240) Warm Audio WA-47T: was £935 now £695 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Warm Audio’s WA-47T is a clone of the legendary Neumann U-47, which has been used on countless recordings over the years. A real U-47 will set you back a few thousand, which makes the WA-47T a lot more approachable for your average music-maker. While it’s not the real deal, it’s remarkably close to that silky smooth vocal tone the original is known for. With a hefty £240 off, this is a banging deal for any studio engineers out there.

Save 10% Universal Audio Volt 176 USB Interface: was $199 now $179 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Universal Audio Volt 176 is a compact interface perfect for simple home recording. It's got some excellent features though, thanks to its built-in 76-style compressor and 'vintage' button which adds a gentle touch of high-end to your signal.

