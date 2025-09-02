No cats were harmed in the making of Will Smith's AI controversy response

Will Smith has responded to the controversy over his AI-enhanced concert video by… posting another AI generated video.

In case you missed the original story... Smith has been touring Europe this summer and last week posted a highlights video from the tour, except it was far, far too perfect with thousands of blandly cheering adoring fans; no punters picking their noses or coughing into a handkerchief, in other words. If you look closer some of them have oddly-shaped hands or extra fingers.

It was, of course, AI generated.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) A photo posted by on

Smith has been criticised for the original video, and not just on the Internet. Green Day last week gently poked fun at the actor/ rapper by posting footage from their South American gigs of real fans at the barrier singing along to Basket Case, accompanied by the caption: “Don’t need AI for our crowds 😜.”

Now Smith has responded with another video which sees him performing on stage before an audience composed entirely of... cats.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) A photo posted by on

It’s not entirely clear what point Smith is trying to make here. That he doesn’t care about the accusations? That he really likes AI-generated content? That his audience are discerning creatures with individual personalities, like cats? That he really likes cats? If it’s a joke, it misses the target – really, you’d expect more from an actor who first found fame in a much-loved sitcom.

Anyway, Smith wraps up his European tour tonight in Paris and then presumably returns to Hollywood.