"Classic and timeless": Slingerland Drums are back, and Bruno Mars' drummer and JR Robinson are on board

Slingerland Drums, the esteemed American percussion company originally founded in 2012, and deployed by such luminaires as Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich and Neal Peart - whose chrome kit, sported by the Rush man until 1977 sold for more than $500k in 2020 - is on the comeback trail, launching re-born versions of its Radio King and Studio King drum kit lines.

The Radio King range features US-built 3-ply shells (mahogany-poplar-mahogany) for a punchy yet buttery attack and feel and 30° rounded bearing edges, reinforced with steam-bent solid maple re-rings plus, of course, the classic Radio King cloud badge.

Similarly, harking back to the good old days, the configurations available including bass drums in sizes 18” to 24” and toms from 10” to 18” available in four finishes and two wraps (White Marine Pearl and Black Diamond Pearl), and two lacquers (Black & Gold and Blue & Silver).

Studio King, meanwhile, is a 5-ply maple-poplar offering, manufactured by a ‘trusted partner’ in Taiwan and features those ‘hallmark’ 30° rounded bearing edges, nickel-plated hardware, incorporating “StickChopper” hoops, classic Beaver tail lugs, folding bass drum spurs, isolation tom mounts, and a newly designed oval badge.

Grammy award winner John JR Robinson has signed up, saying “Slingerland embodies a sound that doesn’t just speak - it sings. These drums carry stories, traditions, and an authenticity that resonates deeply with anyone who embraces this American icon.”

Bruno Mars' drummer (and brother) Eric Hernandez is also fully on board, gushing “The Slingerland drum sound is classic and timeless. The iconic drum company is back like they never left, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it!”

We'll have an exclusive Slingerland Radio King kit review for you very soon. In the meantime, to learn more about Slingerland visit Slingerland.com .

