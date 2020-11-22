Neil Peart's first-era Rush drum kit is up for auction with a guide price of $80,000-$120,000

It's been a busy week for iconic drum kit sales. Following the news that Alex Van Halen's Invasion kit is on sale for a whopping $275,000, we now have the chance to buy Neil Peart's original Rush drum set.

The chrome Slingerland drum kit owned by Neil Peart - who MusicRadar readers recently voted the best rock drummer of all time - during Rush's 'first era' has been listed for auction via Bonhams in Los Angeles with an estimated price of $80,000-$120,000 (£60,000 - £90,000).

The kit is signed (on the original floor tom head) by Neil, and is being offered as part of Bonham's Music Memorabilia catalogue, which will be hosted as an online-only auction between November 23 and December 7.

The kit was purchased by Neil Peart in 1974 from Long & McQuade music store in Toronto, shortly after joining Rush. It was Neil's main kit live and in the studio up until 1977, and during that time he used it on his first performance with the band, as well as albums, Fly By Night, Caress of Steel and 2112. Neil also played the chrome Slingerlands during Rush's three-night stand at Toronto's Massey Hall, the recordings of which became the band's All The World's a Stage live album.

Neil retired the kit shortly after these performances, and, after a decade in storage, was later given away as one of three kits featured in a competition via Modern Drummer magazine. The winner - New York drummer Mark Feldman, later sold the kit to its current owners, Exhibited: Rhythm Discovery Center in Indianapolis.

Neil Peart's chrome-wrapped Slingerland kit

Drums

• 2x 22" bass drums (including Neil's original resonant heads, complete with Rush

logo and 'Neil Peart' graphics)

• 14" Slingerland Artist snare (copper wrap)

• 2x 13" toms

• 14" tom (including original head signed by Neil Peart)

• 16" floor tom

• 6", 8", 10" and 12" copper-wrapped concert toms

Cymbals

• 13" Zildjian New Beat hi-hats

• 2x 8" Zildjian splash

• 2x 16" Zildjian medium crash cymbals

• 18" Zildjian medium crash

• 20" Zildjian medium crash

• 22" Zildjian medium Ping ride

Percussion/Hardware

• 4" Ludwig Gold Tone cowbell

• LP Standard Agogo Bells

• LP Black Beauty cowbell

• Gon Bops agogo tri-bells

• LP Rock/Bongo cowbell

• Spectrasound Mark Tree

• LP Bell Tree

• 5-piece temple block

• 2x Ludwig Speed King pedals

• Ludwig seat case

• Rogers stick tray assembly

• All associated stands/holders