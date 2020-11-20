Alex Van Halen's Invasion tour drum kit is up for sale with an asking price of $275,000

The drum kit used by Alex Van Halen on Van Halen's 1980 Invasion tour has been listed for sale on Reverb, with an asking price of $275,000 (£217,078.13).

The unique, custom-made Ludwig kit comprises four bass drums: 2x 24" on the left side, 2x 26" on the right. Each pair are joined with rubber tubing to acheive an adjustable depth, as well as creating the angled position Alex used them in.

The kit comes with a 14" x 6.5 Ludwig Supraphonic snare. The rack toms are single-headed 12", 13" and 14" in diameter, with 16" and 18" floor toms. Meanwhile, the kit also includes Pearl Vari-Pitch toms - produced as a collaboration between Pear and Remo to incorporate Remo's Roto-Toms into a more tradional wooden shell.

Alex also used Tama Octobans (pictured), and the kit comes with a number of Paiste 2002 cymbals. Sadly, $275,000 doesn't bag you the giant Paiste gong that was present behind Alex on the tour, however, the cowbell is included!

Alex played this kit on stage during the 100-date tour, which kicked off after the release of Van Halen's Women and Children First. The kit has previously been displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. An amount of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity, however the listing doesn't specify how much, or which charity.

