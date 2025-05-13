“I used the snare drums I played on those early records, including the snare I played on Two Princes”: Why the Spin Doctors are still rocking with the same old gear they used in the ’90s

It’s been a long, long time since the Spin Doctors hit big with their debut album Pocket Full Of Kryptonite and its singles Two Princes and Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong — but they’re still capable of cranking out good music.

What’s more, they’re still using a lot of the same gear that featured on their classic ’90s hits.

Speaking to MusicRadar, drummer Aaron Comess and guitarist Eric Schenkman describe the band’s new album Face Full Of Cake as a pleasure to make.

Says Comess: “The fact that we went in with no pressure, not even thinking we were making a record, made for a relaxed environment and the music comes off that way.”

Schenkman agrees, adding: “Song-wise, all the tunes came together easily, and had enough time to germinate over a few months of the three of us getting together in various combinations.”

Comess has an unorthodox way of persuading the band’s singer Chris Barron to get involved with songwriting.

“First, Chris and Eric spent a few days in Vermont and wrote a few songs. Then Chris and I got together at my place in Brooklyn.

“I figured out the best way to get Chris to write songs is to tell him I’ll cook dinner for him after!

“We had a few very successful writing sessions. Also, me and Eric got together and came up with some music, then Chris came in and wrote lyrics. And me, Chris, and Eric also spent a few days together.

“All these different writing configurations made for an eclectic record with many different colours and moods in the songs. We all have our writing styles that blend well together.”

Comess details how the album was recorded.

“We did some demos at my former studio in Williamsburg, but we mostly put them on our iPhones to get them down. Then we went into our new bass player Jack Daley’s studio in Asbury Park to cut some better demos. Jack has an amazing studio with top-shelf gear.”

And both Comess and Schenkman dug out some gear from the early days.

“I played my Brady drum set on this record,” Comess says, “with a variety of snare drums from Brady to Yamaha, Ludwig, and Pa LoVetone, which is another excellent Australian drum company.

“I even used the snare drums I played on those early records on this one, including the Brady Piccolo snare drum I played on Two Princes.”

Spin Doctors - Two Princes - YouTube Watch On

Schenkman adds: “Gear-wise, I got reacquainted with my Pensa-Suhr Stratocaster, which I also used in Pocket Full Of Kryptonite, but had been in dust balls for over a decade.

“The Pensa Suhr Strat is one of the last simple Strats made under the Pensa-Suhr logo. I had brought my ’65 Strat by Rudy’s Music Stop on 48th Street — the old ‘music row’ in Manhattan where we’re from. I asked John Suhr if he could make me one like it, and he made this one, which I also used on Two Princes.

“I hadn’t had it out in years, and it showed up for the record like an old friend.

“I also used my ’61 Tremolux amp that I bought in ’78 — my fave amp. And I had a ’62 Bassman and a lil ol’ five-watt National.”

As for their favourite songs on the new album…

“It’s hard to pick a song that sticks out the most,” Comess says, “but one that has been going over incredibly well at the live show is Still A Gorilla."

Still A Gorilla - YouTube Watch On

He continues: “Eric got an amazing guitar tone on that. He used an old Fuzz Face that sounds like it’s about to blow up any second, a real career-defining guitar sound and performance!”

Schenkman adds: “My favourite is Still A Gorilla because it’s so hairy! Second is I Liked You Better When Your Butt Was Big — due to its humour and funkiness!”