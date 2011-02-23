Band Of Horses' drum setup in pictures

From South Carolina to Seattle and back again, Band Of Horses have followed a winding trail that has brought them critical and commercial success.

On the eve of the release of their third album, Infinite Arms, Rhythm magazine sat down with drummer Creighton Barrett, who joined the group for the tour of their debut album, Everything All The Time, in 2006.

Among the exclusive shots of Barrett’s setup you’ll see in this gallery are snippets from that interview, in which the drummer discusses his penchant for vintage kit, the importance of adapting your style to suit the band you’re in, and the recording process of Infinite Arms.

