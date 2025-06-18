“Don’t need to be perfect. I want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself”: The first trailer for Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere shows The Boss recording Nebraska on his 4-track PortaStudio

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer has dropped for new Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, which tells the story of the making of The Boss’s landmark 1982 album, Nebraska.

This was the record that, famously, Springsteen recorded in his New Jersey bedroom on a 4-track cassette machine (the Teac 144 PortaStudio, to be precise).

We get a brief look at this scene in the trailer, as Springsteen - played by Jeremy Allen White - says to his engineer: “Don’t need to be perfect. I want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself.”

(Image credit: Teac)

Based on Warren Zanes book of the same name, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere also stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug, Odessa Young as love interest, Faye; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mother, Adele; Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

The movie will be released on 24 October, and its producers will doubtless be hoping that it can emulate the success of 2024 Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which saw stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro nominated for Oscars, with director James Mangold also getting a nod in his category.

The movie was in the running for Best Picture, too, but lost out to Anora.