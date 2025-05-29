“There’s only one Boss in America”: Bono backs Springsteen’s over Trump comments

Bruce Springsteen and Bono at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005

Bono has backed Bruce Springsteen over his comments about Donald Trump, proclaiming that “there’s only one Boss in America.”

The singer was appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, ostensibly promoting his Apple TV+ film Stories Of Surrender when the host asked him whose side he was on: “Trump or Bruce Springsteen?”

Bono pretended to look as if this was a tricky decision to make before unequivocally backing Bruce.

Bono on His Film’s Ovation at Cannes, Combative Relationship with His Father & Springsteen vs Trump - YouTube Watch On

The U2 man is the latest artist to back Springsteen in the wake of The Boss's Manchester gig earlier this month, when he lambasted the current president as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous”. Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder said last week at a show in Pittsburgh: “Part of free speech is open discussion. Part of democracy is healthy public discourse.”

A few days later Rage Against The Machine/ Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello hit the nail on the head at a live show in Boston when he said: “Bruce is going after Trump because Bruce, his whole life, he’s been about truth, justice, democracy, equality. And Trump is mad at him because Bruce draws a bigger audience.”

Kimmel went on to ask Bono about a post that Trump had made alleging that he, Springsteen and Beyoncé had all been paid to campaign for Kamala Harris last year. The singer replied: “Two points I’ll make. One: to be in the company of Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé and Oprah – I’ll play tambourine in that band.”

“And two: U2 and I have never been paid or played a show to support any candidate from any party. It has never happened. I know that it’s called Truth Social, it seems to be pretty antisocial, and it’s not very true a lot of the time.”

Bono also gave Kimmel an update on new U2 music, saying that they are focused on making “the sound of the future.”

"We’ve been in the studio,” he revealed. “And you’ve sometimes got to deal with the past to get to the present, in order to make the sound of the future. That’s what we want to do. It’s the sound of four men, who feel like their lives depend on it. I remind them, they do. Nobody needs a new U2 album unless it’s an extraordinary one. I’m feeling very strong about it."

He went on to say: "(There are) songs to make up to, songs to break up to, and U2 makes a very unique sound when we play together. The sound of a room is what we’re going for."