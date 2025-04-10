“KIKI BOY 2025”: Frank Ocean appears to be teasing something... or other

News
By published

Billboard with those words has appeared on the road to Coachella

KIKI BOY billboard
(Image credit: you’re listening to blonde/X)

The lesser spotted Frank Ocean – who hasn’t released an album in almost nine years – appears to be teasing... something, if reports from the US are to be believed.

A brown billboard has appeared on the road to Coachella in the Colorado Valley with the words “KIKI BOY 2025.” Apparently the reclusive musician’s private Instagram account is @kikiboyyyyyyy (yes, with seven ‘y’s)

The account was only launched last month and seems to have just eight followers, two of whom are SZA and Michael Uzowuru, who produced some of the tracks on Ocean’s last album Blonde. Another is Sean Matsukawa, the engineer and producer who has also worked with SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande and others.

Artists taking out billboards in the run-up to Coachella is not a new thing. Indeed this year Laufey has one that reads: “Still struggling with my name? Visit SayLaufey.com to learn.” Whilst Clairo’s current effort includes a pun on her album title: “I got Charmed at Coachella.”

Frank Ocean - Pink + White - YouTube Frank Ocean - Pink + White - YouTube
Watch On

So does the teaser billboard precede new music from the r n’ b auteur? Or just another one-off Coachella appearance? Ocean played the 2023 edition of the festival, though just once.

His appearance during the event’s second weekend was cancelled and even his first weekend performance had to be cut short due to Coachella’s strict curfew. “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos,” he said at the time. “It isn’t what I intended to show, but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Being one of pop’s more hermetic characters means that all sort of rumour and conjecture has sprouted up around Ocean in recent years. He was said to have been readying an album in 2020 but then apparently thought better of it when his brother died in a car accident that year. More recently Variety reported that he had turned his attention to cinema and was shooting his directorial debut in Mexico City.

The billboard could, of course, be teasing the movie. I guess we will find out in the fullness of time.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“This is great. I knew I was getting to them! I’m so happy. It’s such a good feeling”: Spotify bites back at Kate Nash

“Don't kill him - he's Beatle Paul!”: The dramatic birth of Paul McCartney’s greatest post-Beatles song

“This is great. I knew I was getting to them! I’m so happy. It’s such a good feeling”: Spotify bites back at Kate Nash
See more latest
Most Popular
Kate Nash performs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on April 09, 2025 in London, England
“This is great. I knew I was getting to them! I’m so happy. It’s such a good feeling”: Spotify bites back at Kate Nash
An Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII synthesizer on a blue background
I’ve looked through all 372 deals in the Thomann Easter Sale - these are the 5 deals I’d grab right now
Cort Gold-A10 Cocobolo: this stunning high-end build from the South Korean company features Adirondack spruce on top, with the eye-popping cocobolo on the back and sides.
“Beyond its beauty, the cocobolo contributes to the guitar’s overall projection and sustain”: Cort’s stunning new Gold Series acoustic is a love letter to an exotic tone wood
Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale
Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon sale has landed, and it includes $600 off a Gibson Les Paul and a host of exclusive models from Epiphone, Taylor, and more
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Has Fyre really gone out?: Billy McFarland’s festival will be limited to just 250 guests and just 12 hours of music
Bon Iver
“Not quite my cup of tea… I feel like I’d hear this on iHeartRadio or something”: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon takes to the streets of New York to play people his new album… and nobody knows who he is
Martin Jr. Series: this new affordable run from the high-end acoustic brand comprises a range of travel-friendly instruments with a regular 24.9&quot; scale. Here the range is pictured against a green background.
“Your full-scale companion. Anytime. Anywhere… the perfect companion to your full-size Martin”: Meet the Junior Series, the new small-bodied, travel-friendly acoustic range from Martin
Teenage Engineering EP-133 K.O. II
Teenage Engineering drops knockout update for its EP-133 K.O. II sampler, bringing much-requested features like resampling, song mode and increased polyphony
Sheryl Crow and Kelly Clarkson
“I love this version better than mine!!”: Sheryl Crow sings Kelly Clarkson’s praises after watching her cover her breakthrough ‘90s hit
Tobias Forge
“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics