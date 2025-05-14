Fresh from covering Radiohead, Billie Eilish has now tackled a Coldplay classic on her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour (and it's not the first time she's sung it)
Plus, check out ‘mid-writing process’ versions of the first three songs from her latest album
A week after covering Radiohead’s Creep on her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour, Billie Eilish has sung another song from a British band who seemed a bit sad back in the day (but have since cheered up a bit, to be fair).
This time it was Coldplay’s Fix You that played on the Billie-oke machine, the venue being Berlin’s Uber Arena last Friday night.
Again, it was a pretty faithful cover: we get the impression that it’s a song that Eilish is pretty familiar with. Which isn’t really surprising when you consider that she’s performed it before with Coldplay themselves.
This was alongside her brother Finneas at the Global Citizen Live concert in 2021. On that occasion they were in New York, where they were invited onstage by Chris Martin to help out on the second half of the song.
And if you’re looking for other Fix You covers, how about the time a few months back when Chris Martin popped up at the O2 Arena to perform it with his old mucker Jacob Collier, jokingly chastising him for getting up to his reharmonising tricks?
In other Billie Eilish news, meanwhile, we can tell you that she’s just given fans another peek behind the production curtain by uploading ‘mid-writing process’ versions of the first three songs from her Hit Me Hard And Soft album. You can now hear what Skinny, Lunch and Chihiro sounded like when they were in development but not complete over on YouTube.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.