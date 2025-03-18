"We thought we’d go really big from the very beginning": Dua Lipa covers AC/DC as she kicks off her Radical Optimism tour in Australia

Star shows a stiff upper Lipa as she sets the sat nav for the Highway to Hell

Dua Lipa
(Image credit: Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

Here’s something that wasn’t on our bingo card for 2025: Dua Lipa has covered AC/DC’s Highway To Hell at a gig in Melbourne. And she's done a decent job of it, by all accounts.

The British singer belted out the song about halfway through her set at the Rod Laver Stadium on Monday night. Introducing it, she said: “I thought why not do a new song every night from a local artist from every place we’re in? Obviously Australia has an abundance of amazing musicians, so we thought we’d go really big from the very beginning. If you know it, sing it.”

Sometimes when an out and out pop star pulls a move like this, it can end up looking a little bit, well... cringe. To Dua Lipa’s credit, in a sparkly body suit and wielding a fur boa like a weapon, she looks every inch the seasoned rocker. The band look like they’re having fun, too.

The Melbourne date was the first of her 2025 Radical Optimism World Tour. After Australia and New Zealand, she’ll turn her attention to Europe and a run of shows that culminates in two Wembley dates on 20 and 21 June. After that there’s an extensive North American tour in September and October.

And AC/DC themselves have just announced a string of North American stadium shows in April and May - their first over there since 2016.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

Ed Sheeran in New Orleans

"I've got a new song coming in a couple weeks that no one's heard. This will be the first time it's ever been played live": Ed Sheeran gives the people of New Orleans the exclusive on a new track as he "films a bit of content"
Little Simz

"Unable to pay her full tax liability": Little Simz is getting legal to the tune of £1.7 million to recover cash from her former producer, Inflo
