“That actually came from me and Oz jamming on the piano in my apartment in North Hollywood”: From Ozzy Osbourne to Papa Roach, Fleetwood Mac to George Harrison, here's 5 career-defining songs you didn’t know were written on the piano

When you think of rock anthems, the roaring riffs of electric guitars often steal the spotlight. Yet, tucked away beneath the layers of distortion, many of your favourite hits have a surprising origin: they were initially crafted on the humble piano before transforming into the powerhouse, guitar-driven masterpieces we adore today.

From the haunting melodies of Fleetwood Mac to the hard-hitting nu metal tracks of Papa Roach, the piano has played a crucial role in shaping the sound of rock music. These timeless classics might even inspire you to ditch the guitar and explore the sonic possibilities of a digital piano when searching for fresh songwriting inspiration.

Today, we delve into the stories behind legendary tracks from artists like Ozzy Osbourne and George Harrison, revealing how a simple piano riff can evolve into rock magic. Get ready to view your favourite songs in an entirely new light.

1. Ozzy Osbourne – Mama, I’m Coming Home

Ozzy Osbourne's Mama, I’m Coming Home is a heartfelt ballad that has resonated deeply with metal fans since its release in 1991, and its impact has only intensified following the legendary singer's passing. The song serves as a poignant reflection on love and longing, highlighting the raw vulnerability that lies beneath Ozzy's heavy metal persona.

So it started on piano, and then when we got in the studio, I transposed it to guitar Zakk Wylde

The powerful lyrics were written by another metal icon, Lemmy of Motörhead, while the music was created by Ozzy’s longtime collaborator, Zakk Wylde. In an interview with our sister publication, Guitar World, Zakk explained that the song initially began as a piano piece that he and Ozzy were experimenting with.

“That actually came from me and Oz jamming on the piano in my apartment in North Hollywood,” he recalls. “So it started on piano, and then when we got in the studio, I transposed it to guitar. It’s in open E, which is where I developed the guitar line that moves from E to A. My love for the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd also influenced the Albert Lee-style country bends at the beginning."

2. Papa Roach – Last Resort

When discussing nu metal anthems, Last Resort by Papa Roach stands out as one of the most enduring tracks of the decade. Released as the lead single from the band's Infest album in early 2000, the song explores struggles with mental health and the isolation that often accompanies such challenges. Its candid lyrics tackle themes of depression and suicidal thoughts, giving voice to those who face similar experiences.

The first time the Last Resort riff came around, Tobin was playing it on piano Jacoby Shaddix

At the heart of the track is an infectious, looping guitar riff that drives the entire song. Interestingly, this metal classic originated as a classical-inspired piano line crafted by bassist Tobin Esperance.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix reveals the story behind the now-iconic riff: “We were living in this infamous house in Sacramento with some other bands from the scene, and we were rehearsing in there at the time. The first time the Last Resort riff came around, Tobin was playing it on piano. It sounded like a classical music piece, but we put it on the guitar, gave it that beat, and I remember our manager heard it through the wall and he barged through, like, ‘Play that again, man! That was sick!’ I was like, ‘We need to put this on the record.’”

3. Argent – God Gave Rock and Roll to You

God Gave Rock And Roll To You is such a positive and uplifting track that it's hard to imagine its writer, Russ Ballard, going through one of the darkest periods of his life while composing this classic.

Written during a tumultuous time for Ballard, the song reflects his journey from despair to hope, showcasing the emotional depth rock music can convey. With its uplifting lyrics and infectious energy, the track celebrates the joy of creativity and the belief that music can serve as a guiding light in challenging times.

The song was written on this heavy Eavestaff upright piano I received for my twenty-first birthday. That may seem strange for a rock song, but I also wrote Since You’ve Been Gone on a piano Russ Ballard

“I felt blissful when I started writing 'God Gave Rock And Roll To You,'” Ballard recalls in Classic Rock issue 0271. “That was the opposite of how I’d felt the year before. My parents had both been really ill; my dad had prostate cancer, and my mum had bowel cancer simultaneously. I had felt so low.”

However, "God Gave Rock And Roll To You" marked the end of his darkness. “It was wonderful to feel myself come out of that depression,” Ballard remembers. “I felt so uplifted. It probably only took me twenty minutes to write it. I’ve always liked gospel music. With the lyrics, I was expressing that we live on this incredible planet, and when you find a passion, everything makes sense. On the other hand, if you settle for just a job to pay the bills, that’s very sad.”

He adds, “The song was written on this heavy Eavestaff upright piano I received for my twenty-first birthday. That may seem strange for a rock song, but I also wrote Since You’ve Been Gone on a piano. As a kid, I learned classical piano, and as soon as my mum and dad left the room, I would play like Jerry Lee Lewis."

4. Fleetwood Mac – Rhiannon

Fleetwood Mac - Rhiannon (Official Music Video) [HD] - YouTube Watch On

I just fell in love with the name, sat down, and wrote the song in about 10 minutes, Stevie Nicks

Inspired by the Welsh mythological figure, the haunting Rhiannon tells the story of a woman who embodies freedom and independence. With Stevie Nicks’ ethereal vocals leading the way, andLindsey Buckingham's now legendary guitar riff providing the backing, it's difficult to imagine Nicks sitting down at the piano to write the song - and it's even more difficult to comprehend that it only took her 10 minutes!

“I just fell in love with the name, sat down, and wrote the song in about 10 minutes," Nicks says. "I found out later that the whole story is already written in Welsh mythology,” she explained. “I play piano terribly, [but I] can sit down, and 20 minutes later come up with a complete song, lyrics and all,” she mused. “Lindsey’s going, ‘I’ve been playing since I was eight years old, and I practise every day, and I have to kill myself to write a song’.”

5. George Harrison - Something

The Beatles - Something - YouTube Watch On

Considered one of the finest songs in Harrison’s catalogue, Something was written in 1968 during the White Album sessions. As with other Harrison tracks, such as Old Brown Shoe, he would use the piano rather than a guitar to write the song. It’s difficult to separate the song from its rather unique and very Harrison guitar tone, but we can certainly see how the song would start life as a piano-based song.

There was a period during that album when we were all in different studios doing different things, trying to get it finished, and I used to take some time out. So I went into an empty studio and wrote Something George Harrison

Taken from a Guitar Player interview, Harrison talks about writing the song, saying, “There was a period during that album when we were all in different studios doing different things trying to get it finished, and I used to take some time out,” he says. “So I went into an empty studio and wrote Something.”

In hindsight, Something is seen as one of the most beautiful love songs ever written, but fellow Beatles Paul McCartney and John Lennon were initially lukewarm about the track, questioning its commercial appeal and Harrison's ability as a songwriter. Despite this doubt, Something would go on to earn immense acclaim, with Frank Sinatra famously calling it “the greatest love song ever written.” Its heartfelt lyrics and enchanting melody have ultimately secured its place in music history, showcasing Harrison's exceptional talent and the complex dynamics within the band at the time.

Feeling inspired?

