"It would be an absolute honour – and I think those kind of things should be done by Brits, not Yanks”: Noel Gallagher weighs in on Oasis Bond theme rumours

If an Oasis-penned Bond theme is top of your 2026 wishlist, don't hold your breath – Noel Gallagher has already poured cold water on the rumours that Oasis are signed to write the next film's theme.

Last year, Amazon MGM announced they'd take the reigns of the James Bond franchise, a full four years after Daniel Craig's final outing in 2021's No Time To Die. Before long, more official announcements followed, confirming the producer (Harry Potter's David Heyman), screenwriter (Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight) and director (Dune's Denis Villeneuve) of what will be the 26th instalment in the Bond franchise.

Naturally, rumours about who would take a stab at the theme swiftly followed, with The Sun reporting that legendary Britpop giants Oasis were the current first choice in early December. Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher poured more fuel on the fire just days after, with a tongue-in-cheek affirmative on Twitter.

Speaking with Andy Goldstein on TalkSport on Monday, Noel - an ardent fan of Manchester City and semi-regular guest on the show - was asked to confirm or deny if Oasis had already been hired for the job, and gave a pretty straight-up answer: "This James Bond thing? What, Oasis? Nah."

Anyone disheartened by the guitar guru's outright shutdown shouldn't worry: the rocker's desire to pen a Bond theme is well-documented, going all the way back to 2008, when Oasis were promoting their seventh record, Dig Out Your Soul.

It’s happening you wait till you hear it it’s the best BOND tune everDecember 6, 2025

"It's a bit of a pisstake that the greatest British agent of all time has to be soundtracked by a bunch of fucking Americans," Gallagher said then, "But yep, I’ve written a couple of Bond theme tunes. they haven’t got very Bond-esque titles, so I would have to tailor the title accordingly."

"The latest one that I wrote, I listened back to it thinking, ‘Fucking hell, man! That’d make a fucking great Bond theme’. But it’s called Freaky Teeth. Now, unless there’s a James Bond film that comes out in the next ten years that’s very, very psychedelic."

Noel went on record as a willing candidate again in 2016, once again bemoaning the pick of artists from across the pond for the job: "They usually want people who are famous in America, don’t they? I’m only famous in Manchester. And bits of South London. If I was asked to write a Bond song, yeah, sure. In a heartbeat. The thing is, I’ve never had to chase anything.”

Although it's clear the rumours are false (at least, for now), Noel reiterated his openness to the idea this week when asked if he'd say yes. "What, for Oasis to do it? It would be an absolute honour, and I think those kind of things should be done by Brits not Yanks.”

With MGM yet to confirm a release date for the next film, and details of the plot just as hazy, you never know - the producers may yet take Noel up on his parting suggestion and give him his big-screen debut as Bond's first "Mancunian villain".