“An affirming, beautifully written testament to art, life and sound, Music is a lasting gift from a true musical great”: Ryuichi Sakamoto’s autobiography to be published in September

The late composer and pioneer of electronic music, Ryuichi Sakamoto, is to have his autobiography published posthumously in the autumn.

It’s called Music Sets You Free: A Memoir and will be out via HarperVia in September. It’s actually a combination of the two previous memoirs Sakamoto had published in Japanese: Music Sets You Free and the beautifully-titled How Many More Times Will I See The Full Moon Rise?

In a statement announcing the publication, HarperVia described it as: “the complete autobiography from the legendary and fearless musician, composer, and activist Ryuichi Sakamoto, in a brilliant translation from the Japanese by Sam Bett and with the full support and collaboration of Sakamoto’s estate and management team.”

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They continue: “It offers an intimate, contemplative account of his life, from his first encounter with a piano, to his rise as a global pop star, and his later reflections on mortality and music in the wake of multiple cancer treatments and surgeries.

“An affirming, beautifully written testament to art, life and sound, Music is a lasting gift from a true musical great.”

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Riot in Lagos - YouTube Watch On

Sakamoto died in March 2023 at the age of just 71. His career touched on so many genres of music, from electropop to techno to classical to the avant garde. An early adopter of synths, he formed Yellow Magic Orchestra in the late 1970s, a pioneering group who were as important as Kraftwerk and Giorgio Moroder in terms of their use of state-of-the-art music tech.

A solo career followed on naturally; an early highlight being his track Riot In Lagos, which was a huge influence on Afrika Bambaata, Kurtis Mantronik and the electro scene. His biggest commercial success though was his 1983 collaboration with David Sylvian; Forbidden Colours, the theme to Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, was a Top 20 UK hit. Sakamoto would also star in the film alongside David Bowie.

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Sakamoto went on to become one of the most respected film composers working in the field, highlights being his soundtracks for The Last Emperor and The Revenant. Over the course of his career he won an Oscar, two Golden Globes, a BAFTA and a Grammy. He was also an enthusiastic collaborator – apart from Sylvian, he worked with A list names such as Brian Wilson, Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop and David Byrne.

All of this will no doubt be detailed in Music Sets You Free, which is out on September 22.