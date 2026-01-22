“We hashed it out. It was hard. It is like a marriage. You go through these ups and downs, and try to understand your partner”: Jack Black and Kyle Gass have repaired their friendship

Jack Black and Kyle Gass appear to have made up and Tenacious D are back on, it seems.

You may recall that the comedy rock duo had something of a falling out in 2024 after an ill-advised joke Gass cracked onstage in Sydney, Australia about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that year.

Black issued a statement distancing himself from his friend’s remarks, saying “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. The duo cancelled the rest of their tour and all future creative plans were “put on hold”.

But it seems we haven’t heard the last of Tenacious D. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Gass has revealed that he and Black have got their relationship back on track.

“We hashed it out,” he explained. “And it was hard. It is like a marriage. You go through these ups and downs, and try to understand your partner.”

“Jack and I are all good. At the end of the day, we’re friends. I’ve known Jack since he was 18, and it’s been such a long marriage, really,” he continued. “You go up and down, and we’ve always taken long breaks. He’s had a lot of stuff to do, and I’ve got my other projects. So it doesn’t even feel that different now.”

Thinking back to the gig in question, he says: “I was naive, of course — people are gonna pick that up,” he says of the way his joke caught fire around the world. “But I just felt it was kind of a private moment. I thought I was safe in the bubble. And it was so fast.”

“It’s one of those things, once it was picked up, it just got worse and worse. It was my fuck-up. When you’re in it, it’s hard to even think straight. It’s just this thing flooding and coming at you. We had to take the break. And I got it. Jack has this magnificent career; I can’t even count the franchises now. So as hard as it was, I just had to take the long ride home.”

As for when Tenacious D might ride once again, Gass remained vague, saying: “We will serve no D-wine before it’s D-time — but we will be back. We will return.”