Mapex targets comfort and speed with the Design Lab Swift belt-drive bass drum pedal

NAMM 2026 : Our bass drum pedals form an integral part of our setups, yet attempting to convince a drummer to change pedals is a hard-fought challenge. Mapex is clearly giving it a solid go, though, as its new Design Lab Swift bass drum pedal brings a plethora of design points that might well encourage you to dip your toe.

First, it’s the product of the Mapex Design Lab - a gang of top-level designers and artists who collectively devise, build and road-test new creations. From this, the Swift arrives at a belt-driven design, tethering the footplate to the pedal’s cam with a solid, lag-free connection.

Now, one of the stand-out features of the Swift, is it’s conveniently-placed Quick-Set Spring Tensioner. It works in conjunction with the similarly easy-to-use Spring Tension Guide by giving a top-mounted thum-bolt. So what? Well, this means no more awkward, two-handed spring adjustments. Instead, it’s easy to reach, and puts finely-tuned spring tension quite literally at your fingertips.

NEW for 2026: Mapex Design Lab Swift Pedal Overview - YouTube Watch On

Moving on, and it’s clear that the Mapex boffins have been thinking hard. From the independently-adjustable beater hub –– which allows for perfect placement of the beater angle, without affecting the footboard height –– to the super-smooth footboard hinge which is designed to keep the pedal movement slick, silent and durable.

Elsewhere, Mapex has equipped the Swift with an easy-reach hoop clamp, which can be attached and adjusted single-handedly from a seated position, and, when it’s time to break-down your kit, you can remove the springs quickly in order to stow the Swift in the included smart-form case.

The Mapex Swift is available now, for more information or to find a stockist, visit the Mapex website.