Mapex targets comfort and speed with the Design Lab Swift belt-drive bass drum pedal
The belt-driven pedal features a host of features aimed at usability, performance and fast response
NAMM 2026: Our bass drum pedals form an integral part of our setups, yet attempting to convince a drummer to change pedals is a hard-fought challenge. Mapex is clearly giving it a solid go, though, as its new Design Lab Swift bass drum pedal brings a plethora of design points that might well encourage you to dip your toe.
First, it’s the product of the Mapex Design Lab - a gang of top-level designers and artists who collectively devise, build and road-test new creations. From this, the Swift arrives at a belt-driven design, tethering the footplate to the pedal’s cam with a solid, lag-free connection.
Now, one of the stand-out features of the Swift, is it’s conveniently-placed Quick-Set Spring Tensioner. It works in conjunction with the similarly easy-to-use Spring Tension Guide by giving a top-mounted thum-bolt. So what? Well, this means no more awkward, two-handed spring adjustments. Instead, it’s easy to reach, and puts finely-tuned spring tension quite literally at your fingertips.
Moving on, and it’s clear that the Mapex boffins have been thinking hard. From the independently-adjustable beater hub –– which allows for perfect placement of the beater angle, without affecting the footboard height –– to the super-smooth footboard hinge which is designed to keep the pedal movement slick, silent and durable.
Elsewhere, Mapex has equipped the Swift with an easy-reach hoop clamp, which can be attached and adjusted single-handedly from a seated position, and, when it’s time to break-down your kit, you can remove the springs quickly in order to stow the Swift in the included smart-form case.
The Mapex Swift is available now, for more information or to find a stockist, visit the Mapex website.
Stuart has been working for guitar publications since 2008, beginning his career as Reviews Editor for Total Guitar before becoming Editor for six years. During this time, he and the team brought the magazine into the modern age with digital editions, a Youtube channel and the Apple chart-bothering Total Guitar Podcast. Stuart has also served as a freelance writer for Guitar World, Guitarist and MusicRadar reviewing hundreds of products spanning everything from acoustic guitars to valve amps, modelers and plugins. When not spouting his opinions on the best new gear, Stuart has been reminded on many occasions that the 'never meet your heroes' rule is entirely wrong, clocking-up interviews with the likes of Eddie Van Halen, Foo Fighters, Green Day and many, many more.
