"Cutting rimshots and controlled overtones": PDP brings a "world-first" to the acrylic drum market with its latest Concept Acrylic Kit and Snare

Namm 2026:While DW brings the high-end releases, we can always count on PDP to pull something just a little different out of the bag. This year, DW’s sister-brand is turning its attention to acrylic, with the release of the PDP Concept Acrylic kit and snare.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen fantastic plastic shells from PDP, however, just as with its 2024 Anniversary Edition acrylic drums, which paired the clear shells with walnut-stained hoops, PDP is once again mixing things up. This time, the shells come fitted with seamless acrylic hoops throughout - a feature that PDP is claiming as a world-first.

Each drum is fitted with the acrylic hoops, which cap each seamless, see-through shell with a translucent band at each end –– 1-inch one the snare and toms, 2-inch on the bass drum –– and PDP says that the hoops offer a “cutting rimshot” while helping to control the overtones of each drum. Given that acrylic drums already feature a punchy attack with some of the pure fundamentals, it’s an intriguing idea.

The PDP Concept Acrylic snare is available separately, with a 14x6.5” shell and a DW MAG throwoff. Meanwhile, the kits are available in two shell pack configurations: a four-piece comprising 10x7”, 12x8” and 16x16” toms plus a 22x16” bass drum, or a six-piece setup following the same dimensions, but with the inclusion of an 8x7” rack tom and 14x14” floor tom.

Each tom makes use of PDP’s STM mounting system, and the True-Pitch tension rods grasp the hoops with vintage-style claw hooks, rather than through-hole mounting. They’re anchored by PDP dual-turret lugs, and each drum is fitted with Remo heads.

The PDP Concept Acrylic Kit and Snare are available now. Head to the PDP website for more information.