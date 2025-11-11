“We’ve listened to our users… we’re giving them more creative freedom to shape their tone”: Universal Audio gives its UAFX amp modelling and effects pedals an almighty power up, adding MIDI connectivity, improving presets and app integration

By popular demand, Universal Audio has revisited its smash-hit UAFX lineup of effects and amp modeller pedals, adding user-requested features such as MIDI connectivity as a free update.

The UAFX 2.0 update is a free software update to all UAFX pedals – its amp emulator and dual-footswitch effects pedals alike – and it is available now. Adding MIDI connectivity over USB is officially a BFD. It has been something that users have requested since the pedals’ launched.

It was, for many, one of the few caveats on a series of pedals that have been a huge success for Universal Audio, with the likes of its Dream ’65, Lion ’68 and Ruby ’63 pedals meticulously recreating the sound and feel of vintage tube amps from Fender, Marshall and Vox and housing them in compact dual-footswitch pedals (the brand later released them as guitar plugins).

Indeed, it was one of MusicRadar’s few caveats when sitting down with the Woodrow ’55, Ruby ’63 and Dream ’65 amp pedals, all of which provided “benchmark” performance for an amp modeller, with “some of the most impressively nuanced amp modelling of tone and touch sensitivity we’ve ever heard”.

With MIDI connectivity, players have real-time control over their sound, allowing deeper edits and instant preset switching on the fly.

The UAFX 2.0 update also improves your options for presets, allowing you to store four user presets, and on the dual-footswitch amp emulators you can now switch between your guitar amp tones “instantly”.

Universal Audio has also souped-up its UAFX Control app connection so that you can connect your pedals via a “rock-solid” Bluetooth or direct via USB.

The engineers on the UAFX line can officially take a bow for all this, but, Universal Audio’s, director of product, Rodrigo Ibieta, says the company’s user community can share some of the credit for the update. This is the kind of thing people have been asking for.

"With UAFX 2.0, we’re delivering the biggest update to our pedals yet,” Ibieta says. “We’ve listened to our users. By adding MIDI over USB, expanded presets, and smoother app connectivity, we’re giving them more creative freedom to shape their tone, whether they’re on stage, in the studio, or at home.”

Note, you’ll still need a compatible USB MIDI host/controller/interface to access these new features – but then if you’ve been requesting MIDI all this time you’ll no doubt have one. The new MIDI CC parameter controls are released under open beta.

The UAFX 2.0 update is available to all users now, free – just pop on over to Universal Audio.