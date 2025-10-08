With some astonishing discounts of up to $3,500 off, the Sweetwater Recording Sale is the place to pick up studio gear for less this Prime Day

To be totally honest with you, Amazon is not the place to go if you want big discounts on recording gear. For beginner mixers there’s some good stuff there, but if you’ve already got a few mixes under your belt then you’re best off looking for a Prime Day music deal outside of Amazon. Lucky for you, I’ve found just the sale for producers and engineers over at Sweetwater .

It’s got some massive discounts of up to 50% off for you to take advantage of, perfect for upgrading your studio set-up to something a little more ‘pro’ sounding than your average home studio. With brands like Neve, Neumann, Sennheiser, Universal Audio, SSL, Focal, and loads more included in the sale, there’s no word yet on when it will be ending so move quick if you want to take advantage.

I’ve had a look through over 500 bits of gear in the sale and picked out what I think are the best deals for you. Some of it is pretty budget-friendly, while others will be more suited to those who’ve already got some skin in the recording game, but all of this gear will offer a big improvement to the sound and quality of your recording and mixing.

Save 40% ($200) Sennheiser HD 600: was $499.95 now $299.95 at Sweetwater Sound With a massive $200 reduction, these Sennheiser HD 600 studio headphones are the perfect addition to a studio where you already have a good pair of speakers. I like to use headphones to check the finer details of my mix like the stereo imaging and low end, balancing that with the overall picture through my studio monitors to really fine-tune the overall mix. These Sennheisers are super comfortable and deliver incredible detail, making them a very powerful addition to your workflow.

Save 15% ($30) Lewitt LCT 240 Pro: was $199 now $169 at Sweetwater Sound I’m a big fan of Lewitt microphones and this LCT 240 Pro condenser microphone is really great value for money at well below the $200 mark thanks to a $30 discount. As well as delivering superb detail and clarity to recordings, it also includes a shock mount and specifically designed pop filter for the microphone to keep your plosives in check. It also comes with windshield should you need to use it in noisy environments, and a carry case to keep it in good condition.

Save 44% ($3,500) Rupert Neve 5058 Nexus Monitor Controller: was $7,999 now $4,499 at Sweetwater Sound Yep, you read that right, $8k for a monitor controller. It’s absolutely ridiculous but I implore you to go take a look at this crazy bit of gear, which has got one of the biggest discounts I’ve seen this year with $3,500 off. Based on the monitor section of the flagship Neve 5088 large-format console, the Class A analogue signal paths of this hardware ensure world-class sound and monitor control. It’s got talkback control and a dedicated headphone amplifier, making it a great all-rounder for pro or home studios that want the best of the best.

Save 17% ($50) Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 4th Gen: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Sweetwater Sound The Scarlett 4th Gen audio interfaces are amongst my favourite ever made, and the 4i4 for me is the perfect balance of inputs versus price point when it comes to home studio work. 4 inputs is the sweet spot for allowing you to multi-mic sources, whilst being housed in a unit small enough to fit on a home studio desk. It’s got loads of additional functionality that can really streamline your workflow too, like the auto-gain and clip-safe functions, as well as the ability to add extra harmonic content via the air button. It’s currently $50 off in the sale, making it absurd value for money.

Save 10% ($60) Adam Audio A4V: was $599.99 now $539.99 at Sweetwater Sound With a $60 discount on a single Adam Audio A4V studio monitor , if you buy a pair you’re getting $160 off, which is a hefty chunk of change. These 4-inch monitors are perfect for smaller home studio setups where too much volume will be difficult to handle, giving you superb clarity in smaller spaces. The ribbon tweeter delivers delicious definition to your mixes while the onboard DSP allows you to fine-tune the monitors' response to your particular space.