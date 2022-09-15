“Love piano, love Liano”: Korg introduces new lightweight, portable and affordable digital piano

When is a digital piano not a digital piano? When it’s Korg’s Liano, of course… though in reality, this is a digital piano.

“Love piano, love Liano,” is the tagline here - steady guys, we’ve only just met. First impressions are good, though: Liano is lightweight and features the sound of an Italian concert grand. This can be played using the “premium” 88-note light-touch keyboard, which is designed to suit beginners who don’t want a heavy key action.

The emphasis here is definitely on portability and ease of use. Liano weighs just 6.2kg and has a height of 7.3cm. Controls have been kept simple, too, with the eight sounds being selectable via a labelled dial.

We like the look of this; it should make sound selection quick, and despite the lack of a screen, you’ll always be able to see which sound you have selected. Reverb and chorus effects are here, too.

Despite its low-profile design, Liano still manages to pack in a pair of bass reflex speakers. These are positioned on the top panel, so the sound is pumped directly at you. There’s a headphone port, too, for silent practice sessions.

When Korg says that Liano is portable, it’s not kidding, as it can be powered for up to eight hours using six AA batteries. You can also connect it to your computer via the USB port - useful when you want to use Liano in conjunction with the supplied Skoove piano learning software. Korg’s Module and Gadget 2 Le apps are included, too.

Liano ships with an AC adapter (for you when you want to use mains power), a sustain pedal and a sheet music stand, and there’s also an optional soft carrying case that can be purchased separately.