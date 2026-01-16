Clavia unveils Nord Electro 7 with fully-fledged synth section, redesigned interface and much more

NAMM 2026: Clavia has announced the release of Nord Electro 7, bringing a fully-fledged Synth Section, redesigned interface, and dedicated per-section effects processing to the next generation of this long-established stage keyboard, along with many more enhancements.

Nord Electro 7 is the successor to Electro 6, announced at NAMM 2018, building on the foundations of that instrument to create a keyboard Nord tells us is the most versatile model in the Electro line to date. On first glance you'll notice that Electro 7 has been given a visual refresh, sporting a redesigned front panel with push encoders and a high-resolution colour display.

Perhaps the most significant addition to Electro 7 is the new Synth Section, which augments Electro 6's sample-based synthesis with a virtual analogue synth engine and basic FM capabilities. You get mono, legato and glide modes for expressive performance, dual ADR envelopes for amp, filter and FM amount, vibrato and a resonant low-pass filter.

(Image credit: Nord)

This is joined by an improved Organ Section based on the Nord Organ 3, released at NAMM 2025, boasting authentic emulations of classic pipe, tonewheel and transistor organs along with a sophisticated rotary speaker effect with multiple mic placements. All Electro 7 models now feature physical drawbars with LED indicators for organ control.

Nord Electro 7's Piano Section draws on an extensive library of grands, uprights, and electric pianos, and has been bolstered by a new compression effect for dynamic shaping, improved timbral editing capabilities and three-voice unison.

The keyboard's Effect Section has been given a significant refresh, and each sound section now has its own effects chain with independent control. Effects onboard include a global reverb with spring, room, stage, hall and cathedral options and a delay with ping-pong, filtering and an analogue emulation mode. There's also a compressor, EQ, amp sim and an array of modulation effects.

Nord Electro 7 comes in three editions: 61-key and 73-key versions with a semi-weighted waterfall keyboard and a 73-key edition with a triple-sensor Kawai Hammer Action Portable Keyboard, the Nord Electro 7 HP.

In the connectivity department, Electro 7 features stereo audio outputs, dedicated monitor and headphone jacks, comprehensive pedal support including expression, sustain and rotary control, plus MIDI In/Out and USB-B for MIDI, updates and sound management.

Nord Electro 7 will ship later this year. Electro 7 61 is priced at £2299/$3299, Electro 7 73 is priced at £2499/$3599, and Electro 7 HP is priced at £2799/$3999.

Find out more on Nord's website.

Nord Electro 7 73 (Image credit: Nord)