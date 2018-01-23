NAMM 2018: Nord’s Electro 6 is “the most powerful and flexible” version of the stage keyboard yet

NAMM 2018: Nord’s Electro has long been favoured by those who require a high-performance yet compact stage keyboard, and now we have version 6 to consider. This features three independent sound sections and a streamlined user interface, and promises to be the most powerful and flexible Electro yet.

On the performance side, you now have seamless transitions between sounds and programs, and the Electro 6 is 3-part multitimbral. You can split and layer all three sections, there are six split points, and you can crossfade between them. The Organize mode, meanwhile, enables you to arrange your programs, sounds and pages just how you want them.

The Organ section has been expanded with a couple of new pipe organ models and a dual organ mode that offers quick access to dual manual setups. There’s expanded polyphony in the Piano section, as well as dedicated piano filters for accentuating softness, mid or brilliance.

The Sample section, meanwhile, has double the memory of the Electro 5 (512MB as opposed to 256MB) and also benefits from expanded polyphony. As before, there’s a comprehensive Effect section, too.

The Nord Electro 6 will available in three versions: the 6D 61 and 6D 73 have 61-note and 73-note semi-weighted waterfall keyboards respectively and come with physical drawbars, while the 6 HP includes a 73-note hammer action keyboard with LED drawbars.

The new range is scheduled to ship in the spring, with pricing to be confirmed. Find out more on the Clavia Nord Keyboards website.