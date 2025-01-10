NAMM 2025: Nord announces Organ 3 with improved organ engine, new modulation effects and rotary speaker emulation

NAMM 2025 is fast approaching, and manufacturers of all manner of musical instruments and studio gear are unveiling new products in advance of the show.

Hot on the heels of the news that Rhodes will be showcasing a new MIDI-equipped 61-key stage piano at NAMM, Nord has announced the release of Nord Organ 3, a rebranded sequel to its Nord C2D electronic organ - first released all the way back in 2012 - that promises "massive improvements" to sound, design and performance.

The dual-manual Nord Organ 3 boasts a dramatically redesigned front panel that now occupies the breadth of its 61-key triple-sensor keyboard, with an OLED display in the centre and four sets of physical drawbars, equipped with LEDs that helpfully indicate the drawbar settings of the current preset.

(Image credit: Nord)

Organ 3's organ engine has also received a considerable overhaul, with its enhanced Hammond B3 emulation now featuring an improved chorus and vibrato and both Farfisa and Vox organ models receiving an upgrade: Nord says the engine now offers an "unsurpassed level of detail and realism". Alongside these we have two unique pipe organ emulations, and new synth bass options based on classic pedal synths.

The instrument's effects section has been bolstered with an all-new spring reverb, an expanded reverb section with six reverb types, an analogue delay mode and new modulation effects, including phaser, tremolo, ring mod, flanger and chorus. There's also a brand new rotary speaker emulation onboard with multiple mic placement options and drive modes available.

Shipping in May, Nord Organ 3 is now available to order and priced at $3290/£3222/€3799. Find out more on Nord's website.

The Nord Organ is back! - YouTube Watch On