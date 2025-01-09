NAMM 2025: New MIDI-integrated Rhodes pianos merge old-school craft with extended expression via polyphonic aftertouch

Since its 2021 resurrection, Rhodes has been on a mission to bring its venerated legacy into the workflows of modern music-makers. The re-make of the MK8 tightly balanced the aesthetic craft its founder, Harold Rhodes imbued into its mechanical piano range, alongside an ultra-modern build quality and all the bells and whistles that 21st century musicians require, including built-in effects. This year's NAMM sees the MK8 get a further evolution, with the addition of newly integrated MIDI capabilities.

The new MIDI scope harnesses proprietary sensing technology to allow for, what Rhodes describe as "seamless expression with high-resolution monitoring of key position and both Channel and Polyphonic Aftertouch. This means that the limited expressive scope of the original Rhodes is now a thing of the past, opening up the instrument into new creative dimensions.

The new, more expressive MK8 isn't the only release that Rhodes will be exhibiting and demonstrating at this year's upcoming NAMM show. At their booth (10910), the company will also feature a 'dedicated technology station' where users can sample a wide array of Rhodes' virtual instruments and effects. These include the V8 Series and Anthology Collection, as well as Cherry Audio's Rhodes Chroma and the V-Rack, and V-Pan effects.

(Image credit: Rhodes)

Rhodes will also be tantalisingly teasing their brand new 61-key stage piano. Currently under wraps, this new design aims to make a portable, stage-ready version of a Rhodes-designed piano. We're keen to see how the company have managed to bottle the legacy and re-shape it into a new form.

Also, at the show, Rhodes will be showcasing the newly launched Rhodes Custom Shop, this allows owners the ability to customise the MK8 in a range of cool and unique ways.



We'll be heading over to Anaheim later this month (Thursday Jan 21st - Sunday Jan 26th) and will be sure to swing by the booth. Keep checking MusicRadar for more info nearer the time.



Head to Rhodes' website for the latest developments