Rhodes returns: iconic electric piano brand is back with the promise of new keyboards

The name Rhodes is synonymous with the electric piano, with models bearing the marque having helped to define the sound of soul, jazz, funk, rock, pop and a variety of electronic music styles for more than half a century.

While the sound of the Rhodes piano remains as popular as ever - the market isn’t short of hardware and software emulations - in recent years, the brand itself has fallen out of the limelight.

However, that could be set to change; Rhodes is now under new management, and it seems that new instruments are the way, too.

Based in the UK, the newly-formed Rhodes Music Group Ltd is chaired by Loopmasters boss Matt Pelling, who says: “Our mission is to continue founder Harold Rhodes’ development of the highest quality musical instruments.

“The Rhodes brand exists because of the unmistakable sound of our keyboards and our incredibly loyal fanbase.

“Love for Rhodes electric pianos has created extensive online communities of passionate owners and enthusiasts, which we celebrate.

“Dedication to progress fuels our passion for music performance and production, along with our desire to see the legacy of the Rhodes keyboard continue far into the future.

“We will stay true to Rhodes' heritage whilst future-proofing the Rhodes brand for new generations of artists, with an evolving suite of beautifully designed, lovingly made and inspirational music products.”