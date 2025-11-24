“It doesn't seem to have affected my piano playing - I still seem to be very capable of hitting the odd wrong note here and there”: Rick Wakeman shares positive health update after brain surgery

Rick Wakeman has been in the wars of late – he underwent surgery on his spinal cord earlier this year and has had further brain surgery in the last week. However, he has revealed that the latter has been successful and he is now on the mend.

Writing on his website, he shared a ‘positive health update’. He began: “As many of you may be aware, a few months ago I had to reschedule my American tour because of health issues as I was diagnosed with the neurological disorder ‘normal pressure hydrocephalus’ and following hospitalised operational tests in September, I had the necessary corrective ‘shunt’ brain surgery last week, which I am pleased to say was very successful and I am now recuperating at home being cared for by my lovely wife and our wonderful furry healing animals!”

The prog legend did say he had to take things easy for a while, but that he should be healthy enough to travel to the US for those rescheduled dates with his son Oliver in March 2026. He also confirmed that he will go ahead for two concerts for the 2 Saving Strays charity in Norwich and Ipswich on December 19 and 20.

Rick Wakeman - Journey To The Centre Of The Earth (live) | Made In Cuba - YouTube Watch On

He continued: “I am also pleased to say that it doesn't seem to have affected my piano playing in any way as I still seem to be very capable of hitting the odd wrong note here and there when I lose my concentration!!

"Once again, I'd like to thank everybody who wished me well over the last few months for a speedy recovery as it really did mean a lot to me.”

Those rescheduled dates with Oliver Wakeman run from March 11 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, through to March 29 in Red Bank, New Jersey. Oliver is, of course, an acclaimed keyboard player in his own right and has served time in Yes, though not at the same time as his old man.

It’s the first time father and son will be performing live together. Announcing the tour, Wakeman Sr said in a statement: "It's always an honour for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children,and for the first time, it's a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special – especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!"





