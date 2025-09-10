“I don’t think it found its true voice until now”: PRS revives and refreshes the Mira as an S2 model with 58/15 LT vintage-voiced humbuckers, coil tap switches and an array of aesthetically pleasing finishes – including on-trend Matcha Green

PRS Guitars has rereleased a reimagined take on its Mira doublecut, officially adding the all-mahogany electric guitar to its S2 line-up, with new pickups and electronics, a suite of fresh finish gloss and satin finish options, and the 24.594" scale length that gives the resurrected model its name, the S2 Mira 594.

You might call the Mira a cult classic of the PRS lineup. The S2 Mira 594 is the 10th variant from PRS since its launch in 2007. Once upon a time, the Mira was PRS Guitars’ entry-level US model.

A more stripped-down high-end electric guitar – all mahogany, dual humbuckers... a pickguard! – this was PRS attempting to “bridge the gap” between its fast-growing SE line and its high-end Core range.

The inspiration for its doublecut body came from the Santana signature guitar – albeit as PRS notes in its history of the Mira, with modified horns and lower bout.

“The model went from design to production in a record six weeks,” says PRS. “Overall, the Mira aimed to appeal to the modern guitarist while still honoUring a retro vibe and went on to be one of the first three S2 models launched in 2013, as well as joining the SE Series for several years.”

It was always a super-playable instrument. It was fun; a PRS that you might feel okay about thrashing hard and chipping the finish. The Mira was lighter. There was even a semi-hollow version in 2014, and a Soapbar model in 2010.

But it has never been more versatile than it is today, with a pair of PRS 58/15 LT vintage-voiced – the LT stands for “low-turn” so think, “warm, focused midrange” – and individual switches for tapping their coils. PRS has done away with the pickguard, letting you see more of those sweet finishes.

The gloss models are being offered in ​Antique White, Black, Dark Cherry Sunburst, Platinum Metallic, Vintage Cherry, and the all-new Black Rainbow Holoflake, while you can get the “sinky” satin nitro finished guitars in the all-new Cloud Burst, Mavis Mint Metallic, Metallic Midnight, Dark Cherry Sunburst, Red Apple Metallic, and the very on-trend Matcha Green.

Ten variants in 18 or so years would suggest a model that PRS has never been fully happy with – or at least feeling the need to tweak it periodically. But its director of sales, Jim Cullen, suggests that the S2 Mira 594 might stick around a little longer.

“The Mira has had an interesting history over the course of the last 17 years, but I don’t think it found its true voice until now,” says Cullen. “The S2 Mira 594 combines our 24.594-inch scale length with a Pattern Thin neck shape and a very simple and straight forward feature set that provides an incredibly lively, simple-to-use tool to create music. I hope you are as inspired as we are with the newest evolution of this classic model.”

Other key details to note include the asymmetric bevel top carve, the PRS stoptail with brass inserts, the 10” radius rosewood fingerboard with faux bone binding and bird inlays as per house style, and the Phase III locking tuners with Wing buttons. Top-quality hardware.

As per all the previous Miras, this is a 22-fret guitar, and it’s a pretty neat option for those who have been PRS-curious but perhaps wanted the high-end feel and sound with a more dressed-down look.

The S2 Mira 594 is available now, priced from £1,699/$1,899 street, and that price includes a premium gig bag. Check out all the finish options at PRS Guitars.