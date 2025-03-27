“At the time, I wasn't, like, the coolest kid, and people didn't want to be in a band with me”: Ed Sheeran explains why he started using looper pedals, then demonstrates one by performing a number one hit that he wanted to give to Rihanna

News
By published

“I promise you, there'll be so many songwriters out there that their best song came from trying to write a Rihanna song,” he reckons

Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon
(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

If there’s one thing that Ed Sheeran is known for - aside from his preference for slightly undersized acoustic guitars - it’s his use of looper pedals. They’ve been vital to his growth as a live performer and also, one suspects, had a big influence on his songwriting.

Now, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Sheeran has been explaining how he discovered loopers and demonstrating how he uses his current rig to perform his 2017 number one hit, Shape Of You.

Describing his first exposure to live looping, Sheeran says: “I went to go and see a band that I loved when I was about 14, and the guy who was opening up for them, a guy called Gary Dunne, he was sort of hitting his guitar and recording and it sounded like a drum. And I remember watching it being like, ‘That looks really cool, and also, he doesn't need a band.’ And at the time, I wasn't, like, the coolest kid, and people didn't want to be in a band with me.”

Seizing the moment, Sheeran says that he reached out to Dunne via social media.

“I messaged him on MySpace, and he taught me how to use one, and he's still my mate now,” he explains. “So, that was like the first time - when I was like 14 - I started using one. And then, as my career has progressed and it's gone from, you know, small bars to stadiums, the pedal has sort of grown with us.”

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You (Glastonbury 2017) - YouTube Ed Sheeran - Shape of You (Glastonbury 2017) - YouTube
Watch On

Dunne told his side of the story to the BBC back in 2017, just after Sheeran had headlined Glastonbury and TV viewers were left wondering how he managed to perform the entire set on his own.

"I was playing a gig at Shepherd's Bush Empire and I played solo, with a loop station. At the time I was a struggling musician, so I made a lot of my living through doing concerts in fans' houses,” he said.

As he remembers it, the contact came via an email from Sheeran’s father, who asked if Dunne would be willing to play at Ed’s 15th birthday party.

"Ed and his Dad picked me up from the train station and I did a gig to Ed and his teenage buddies,” he recalled. "Then we stayed up late looking at live looping and the basics of how to use it - and that was the beginning of our friendship. Little did I know he'd become the biggest star in the world."

Such is his synonymity with looper pedals, of course, that Sheeran now has his own range of them, though it looked like own custom model that he used to show Fallon the live cyclical recording ropes. He even got him to sing at one point.

Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Build "Shape of You" Using a Looping Station | The Tonight Show - YouTube Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Build
Watch On

In another part of the interview, Sheeran confirmed that not only Shape Of You but also Love Yourself - a song that eventually went to Justin Bieber - were written with Rihanna in mind.

“Rihanna has the best taste out of anyone,” he says. “She always picks just really, really great songs. So, as songwriters, you know, within the songwriting community, you're always writing songs to pitch to Rihanna. Like, every single album that I've ever done, I've always gone ‘right, on the side, let's try and write a song that we can pitch to Rihanna.’”

Sheeran believes he’s not alone in this, either, and that having the Barbadian star in mind has probably helped others to raise their games, too.

“I promise you, there'll be so many songwriters out there that their best song came from trying to write a Rihanna song,” he says.

Sheeran also confirmed that his new album will be called Play. He was recently spotted debuting what’s believed to be the first single from it, a song called Azizam, as he busked his way around New Orleans.

Ed Sheeran Reveals Album Title Play, Sings "Old Phone" and Talks Writing "Shape of You" for Rihanna - YouTube Ed Sheeran Reveals Album Title Play, Sings
Watch On
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
The Beatles Decca demos

"It seemed like the Beatles were in the room”: Canadian record shop owner finds mint condition 15-track version of The Beatles first Decca demo tape
The Who at Live Aid

"When we did Live Aid, we could barely play. Queen were in the middle of a tour, walked out there, took the whole thing, and turned it into an advert for themselves": Pete Townshend says that The Who invented stadium rock and then gave it away
Jackson American Series Soloist SL2 DLX: The latest US-made S-style from the high-performance guitar brand offers the Soloist with a Floyd Rose or Hipshot hardtail bridge, and [from left] in Porsche Grey, Black, Lemon Ice and Snow White finishes, with colour-matched headstocks.

“For fans of fast, aggressive playing, this is a game-changer”: Jackson unveils the American Series SL2 DX – a top-tier US-built shredder with the choice of a Floyd Rose or Hipshot hardtail 
See more latest
Most Popular
Jackson American Series Soloist SL2 DLX: The latest US-made S-style from the high-performance guitar brand offers the Soloist with a Floyd Rose or Hipshot hardtail bridge, and [from left] in Porsche Grey, Black, Lemon Ice and Snow White finishes, with colour-matched headstocks.
“For fans of fast, aggressive playing, this is a game-changer”: Jackson unveils the American Series SL2 DX – a top-tier US-built shredder with the choice of a Floyd Rose or Hipshot hardtail 
maida vale
Hans Zimmer's plans to transform former BBC Maida Vale Studios into "world-leading" music centre take one step closer to completion
Alexis Lanternier Deezer
"The one-size-fits-all streaming model does not serve those seeking deeper connections with artists": Deezer makes a profit for the first time with big plans ahead
The Beatles Decca demos
"It seemed like the Beatles were in the room”: Canadian record shop owner finds mint condition 15-track version of The Beatles first Decca demo tape
The Who at Live Aid
"When we did Live Aid, we could barely play. Queen were in the middle of a tour, walked out there, took the whole thing, and turned it into an advert for themselves": Pete Townshend says that The Who invented stadium rock and then gave it away
The Cars in 1978
“When I came up with the main hook I realised that it was reminiscent of a Beatles song”: How The Cars created an American rock classic
Napster
Napster is back - again - in a new deal worth $207 million: “Napster revolutionized digital music - we’re ready to do it again”
Gene Simmons
“You ride with me to the gig. You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content”: Kiss star Gene Simmons defends his $12K ‘personal roadie’ deal
Róisín Murphy and Charli XCX
“It’s too pop, y’know? When things are very processed, it’s like… processed cheese”: Róisín Murphy on why she couldn’t get onboard with Charli XCX’s Brat summer
dear reality
Dear Reality is giving away 11 immersive audio plugins for free