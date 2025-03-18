“I’ve got a new song coming in a couple weeks that no one’s heard. This will be the first time it’s ever been played live”: Ed Sheeran gives the people of New Orleans the exclusive on a new track as he "films a bit of content"

Azizam is from his new album, Play

Ed Sheeran gave passers by in New Orleans a sneak preview of a new song on Saturday during another of his busking excursions.

As is his wont, Sheeran turned up on spec in the city’s French quarter carrying a portable amp and a mic, accompanied by a local group, the Soul Rebels Brass Band.

“We’re gonna do one song here - we’re filming a bit of content - and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs, if you want to come with us,” he told the assembled throng according to New Orleans news outlet Nola.com.

He continued: “I’ve got a new song coming in a couple weeks that no one’s heard. This will be the first time it’s ever been played live. We’ll play it once now and then we’ll walk down, play some songs that you know, and I’ll play this song again.”

He proceeded to play Azizam, which is from his upcoming album, Play. Although there’s been no official announcement as yet, Sheeran has indicated via his social media posts that the new record, or at least its first single, would be out next month. Replying to one follower, he said: “I gotta be honest, it’s now been pushed back a week and a bit. Something massive came in that’s gonna help blow the song up, we’ve pushed it back. Forgive me, April now bruv.”

Perhaps that ‘something massive’ was the New Orleans busking session?

Anyway, it was the second time in a week that the singer has made an unannounced appearance in public. A few days before he had surprised fans in Nashville by turning up to Tootsie’s bar in the city and performed a selection of his hits as well as a cheeky cover of Britney Spears’ Hit Me Baby One More Time.

And last month, whilst on his tour of India he found time to busk on the streets of Bengaluru before the authorities intervened to move him on - according to them, Sheeran had not obtained permission for his performance.

